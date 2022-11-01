Is Adam Parkhomenko implying something about Elon Musk’s manhood being behind his acquiring Twitter? This reminds us of all of the Lefty, anti-gun losers who go after Second Amendment supporters talking about the size of their junk.

Maybe someone should tell Adam this is just sorta weird and cringe.

Then again, maybe not.

This is fun, right?

Yes I’ve heard the rumor that Elon Musk had to start taking viagra when he was 18 because he can’t naturally get an erection. No idea if it’s true but it sure would explain a lot. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 31, 2022

We get it, he’s mad about Elon buying Twitter but … really dude?

Um, is this supposed to be some kind of own or are you just telling us you think about Elon Musk’s penis a lot? — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) October 31, 2022

Seriously.

Oh, and about the Viagra claim? We know he’s being snide and mocking the free speech argument … at least we hope so. Otherwise, his claim is pretty debunkable.

Viagra was approved in 1998 when @elonmusk was 27 years old… — Navy Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) October 31, 2022

They’re just so mad about him owning Twitter … we don’t know if we should feel sorry for them or just point and laugh.

OH, who are we kidding? We know we should be pointing and laughing.

Are these tweets your attempt at the "sometimes comedian" part of your bio? If so, I think we know now why it's not a full-time job. — Steven Polanco (@sjp2010) October 31, 2022

He’s rubber, you’re glue, whatever you say about him, sticks to you. You 5 year old weirdo 🙄 — Patty Girl MAGA REPUBLICAN 🇺🇸☘️ (@PerspicaciousXY) October 31, 2022

Weirdo works.

You guys really, really hate that he bought twitter. You posted it without even knowing if it’s true. This is so pathetic — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) October 31, 2022

Hasn’t even been 72 hours and you all have lost your minds — 🇺🇸 From the Desk of Kat 🇺🇸 (@KittyKatStaxx00) November 1, 2022

Obsessing over another man’s penis is not a good look Adam — The Original Lord Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) November 1, 2022

RIGHT?!

But hey, we’re not judging.

Guess the whole “When they go low, We go high” isn’t a thing anymore for the Left? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oVE0vklf5J — StokeyBones (@StokeyBones) October 31, 2022

You’re a boner. — Ashley Dionne (@TaxationIsLame) October 31, 2022

C’mon, that’s not fair. Boners at least serve a purpose.

WE COULDN’T HELP IT.

*snort*

And FIN.

***

***

