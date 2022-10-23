Robert Reich has never met a tax cut he didn’t hate or a Republican who tried to cut our taxes he didn’t resent. Seriously. He knows damn well 80% of Americans received some sort of tax cut with Trump’s tax cuts. The only people who didn’t don’t pay taxes ANYWAY.

Again, he has to know this.

But it doesn’t stop him from trying to push propaganda and rhetoric so close to the midterms. We hate to break it to him, though, the only people who buy this crap are voting Democrat anyway. He’s not moving the needle.

It’s almost as if he tried to correct what he was tweeting as well, like he knew he was wrong but hit tweet anyway.

And yeah, it didn’t go so hot for him.

Liar works.

*snickers*

The same people who believe this crap also believe Republicans are trying to ban condoms.

We imagine the rhetoric is only going to get worse as we get closer to the election … yay.

***

***

