Robert Reich has never met a tax cut he didn’t hate or a Republican who tried to cut our taxes he didn’t resent. Seriously. He knows damn well 80% of Americans received some sort of tax cut with Trump’s tax cuts. The only people who didn’t don’t pay taxes ANYWAY.

Again, he has to know this.

But it doesn’t stop him from trying to push propaganda and rhetoric so close to the midterms. We hate to break it to him, though, the only people who buy this crap are voting Democrat anyway. He’s not moving the needle.

As a result of Trump’s tax cuts, the 400 richest American families pay a lower tax rate than middle class families in 2018. Call me a radical lefty, but I don’t think a school teacher should pay a higher tax ratemore in taxes than a hedge fund billionaire. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) October 23, 2022

It’s almost as if he tried to correct what he was tweeting as well, like he knew he was wrong but hit tweet anyway.

And yeah, it didn’t go so hot for him.

I wouldn’t call you a “radical lefty” for this necessarily. I think “liar” is the more appropriate term. — Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) October 23, 2022

Liar works.

*snickers*

Okay, Radical Lefty. Maybe the solution is lowering income tax rates to Capital Gains rates, not raising them? pic.twitter.com/Lo7ZDvdUiM — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) October 23, 2022

This, of course, is a lie. — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) October 23, 2022

This is a lie. — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) October 23, 2022

How about we call you a liar? 80% of Americans got a tax cut with most of that relief direct to the middle class. It’s hard to fathom that someone four years later still believes this BS. — Steve (@sfsmith1001) October 23, 2022

The same people who believe this crap also believe Republicans are trying to ban condoms.

We imagine the rhetoric is only going to get worse as we get closer to the election … yay.

***

