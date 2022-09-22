Dr. Fauci has admitted he knew the draconian lockdowns would have collateral negative consequences on our children and economy … but you know, the virus that 99.6% of people survived was SO dangerous it had to be done.

Or something.

The more we find out about what they knew and what their motives really were, the angrier we’re all going to be.

Fauci admits he knew 'draconian' lockdowns would have 'collateral negative consequences' on schoolchildren https://t.co/T7p6nD8k2Y pic.twitter.com/btV08GqphN — New York Post (@nypost) September 22, 2022

From the New York Post:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted Wednesday that he knew the “draconian” COVID-19 policies he pushed for would lead to “collateral negative consequences” for the “economy” and “schoolchildren.” He continued, “And sometimes when you do draconian things, it has collateral negative consequences, just like when you shut things down, even temporarily, it does have deleterious consequences on the economy, on the schoolchildren. You know that.” Fauci confirmed he risked these harms, adding, “But you have to make a balance when you’re dealing with — we know the only way to stop something cold in its track is to try and shut things down.”

Evil has an official face now.

But he needed subjects for his experiment. — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) September 22, 2022

And he was out of innocent pups.

GRRRRR.

they had a job to do it was a success — 𝕽𝖆𝖙 𝕸𝖆𝖉𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘 (@twilly18) September 22, 2022

At what point does this guy face charges? Gain of function/ lockdowns etc God only knows his motivation but it does not matter. He needs to go to prison. — Not the Jets General Manager (@NottheJetsGM) September 22, 2022

Another reason Republicans MUST TAKE THE HOUSE in November.

***

***

Editor’s Note:

