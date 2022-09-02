The way Biden talked about the EXTREME MAGA AGENDA you’d think it really is a horrible thing. Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria type stuff …

Ok, so we’re making light of his hate speech because, at this point, we just have to.

Obama said some horrible things about the Right, but he never outright declared war on us … Biden did. And for what? Loving our country? Wanting our borders secured? Safe communities? Because you know, that’s all the MAGA agenda is really about. Daring to put America first.

Other countries do it, in fact, most do, but for some reason, if we want to, we’re somehow dangerous and should be attacked according to our own president. Greg Price was good enough to put together a short thread about what the agenda REALLY looks like:

Monstrous.

Terrifying.

THE END OF OUR DEMOCRACY.

Oh, wait.

No.

And we’re not a democracy.

Looking at this agenda, it’s almost as if Biden (or whoever wrote that horrific speech) hates our country and despises what we stand for.

Right?

All of this sounds pretty rad.

All.

Day.

This.

And it’s certainly not destroying Democracy or dangerous.

Unless, of course, Biden is actually an authoritarian …

***

***

