The way Biden talked about the EXTREME MAGA AGENDA you’d think it really is a horrible thing. Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria type stuff …

Ok, so we’re making light of his hate speech because, at this point, we just have to.

Obama said some horrible things about the Right, but he never outright declared war on us … Biden did. And for what? Loving our country? Wanting our borders secured? Safe communities? Because you know, that’s all the MAGA agenda is really about. Daring to put America first.

Other countries do it, in fact, most do, but for some reason, if we want to, we’re somehow dangerous and should be attacked according to our own president. Greg Price was good enough to put together a short thread about what the agenda REALLY looks like:

The "extreme" MAGA agenda: – Secure borders.

– Fair elections

– Energy independence

– Tough on crime

– Save babies

– Stop genital mutilation of kids

– Put parents first

– School choice

– Protect constitutional rights

– Put America First. What part sounds extreme to you? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2022

– Bring manufacturing home

– Pro-family policies

– Better trade deals

– Enforce anti-trust laws and stop corporate monopolies

– Fight government corruption

– Stop funding endless wars

– Fix social security What part of this extreme MAGA agenda is a threat to democracy? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 1, 2022

Monstrous.

Terrifying.

THE END OF OUR DEMOCRACY.

Oh, wait.

No.

And we’re not a democracy.

Looking at this agenda, it’s almost as if Biden (or whoever wrote that horrific speech) hates our country and despises what we stand for.

Industry and Manufacturing brought back to U.S. — Stacie (@s_rewritten) September 1, 2022

Right?

All of this sounds pretty rad.

GOP better get off their asses and define themselves,fast, because Biden and Team Democrat media is going to cry "fascist!, white supremacist!" for the next 68 days. — Terry_Jim. 🗳️ Coolidge 2024 🍊 (@Terry_Jim) September 1, 2022

All.

Day.

This.

Not a bit. Nothing wrong with wanting to make America great again. — Steve Holland (@VLM7234) September 2, 2022

And it’s certainly not destroying Democracy or dangerous.

Unless, of course, Biden is actually an authoritarian …

***

