So apparently big bad scary Trump supporters are going to riot or something if Trump is indicted. Truth be told, this editor hasn’t seen any legit threats like this but we get it, they need to keep the fear ALIVE. People are pointing and laughing at Liz Cheney’s J6 Committee Hearings (you guys remember Liz right? She was EMBARRASSED in Wyoming?), so they’re trying to play up how people are reacting to the FBI raiding Trump’s home.
Many people (and not just Trump supporters) have voiced anger and disagreement with the DOJ’s actions, especially after they released that joke of a redacted affidavit, but violence? Maybe on 4Chan? The only nasty rhetoric we’re seeing is from Biden himself, othering half of this country as ‘semi-fascists’.
But you know, Bradley P. Moss (Esq *snort*) is playing stupid.
We hope he’s playing.
I don’t remember Democrats threatening riots if Hillary was indicted.
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) August 28, 2022
Huh.
Interesting.
In fairness, no one liked Hillary enough to riot for her. https://t.co/xeRWr2nHQ7
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 29, 2022
We remember plenty of rioting from the Left and Democrats refusing to accept the 2016 election results.
How soon they forget.https://t.co/lqLH89XWjk
— GayRepublicanDad (@steant_pros) August 29, 2022
In fact, there was a whole LOT of rioting from the moment Trump won.
How embarrassing for you, should probably make a neuro appointment.
Nevermind indicted, btw, Democrats have been in a cycle of intermittent rioting continuously since she just lost the election.
— Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) August 29, 2022
Just for your selective memory…https://t.co/GqProrr8hO
— DeeLee (@BeachesPlease20) August 29, 2022
Interesting how Twitter is marking this as ‘sensitive content’.
Hrm.
They don't have to – it's just sort of understood.
— Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) August 29, 2022
Their riots are just fiery but mostly peaceful.
Another useless D attorney
— Freespirit Gal 🦋 (@GalFreespirit) August 29, 2022
It was a mostly peaceful summer of riots. Member?
— Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) August 29, 2022
Summer of love, dude.
That’s cause it’s not “roiting” when they do it. Keep up man!
— Gina Fonseca (@GMamma4) August 29, 2022
Everyone knows she's above indictments though.
— .•° { redacted } °•. (@MisanthropFree) August 29, 2022
There’s that too. No reason for Democrats to threaten to riot if she’s indicted when there’s like zero chance she’ll ever BE indicted in the first place.
— Center Left Is Now Alt-Right (@Man216Byrd) August 29, 2022
So ‘it’s different when they do it’ is the moral of this story? Immoral?
***
