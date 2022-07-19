Welp, looks like Rosie O’Donnell is handling the overturning of Roe really well.

Oh .. wait.

Nope, she’s even more out of her mind than usual. We’re not sure why she thought giving details about how her adopted children were with her would somehow make this a better story but here we are. What’s even stranger is she thinks SHE’S the good guy here.

Delusional.

Watch:

Rosie is out of her mind pic.twitter.com/zxzHAOI8Em — wilder 🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) July 17, 2022

Like how she compares them to the proud boys so she can pretend the pro-life movement is EXTREME.

Much stunning, super brave.

How casually she talks about aborted fetuses 🤦🏻‍♂️ — wilder 🇺🇸 (@wilderpatriot) July 17, 2022

That and how casually she talks about dropping the f-bomb in front of her adopted children.

At least she’s consistent! — TX Term Limits Guy (@jwmallette1) July 17, 2022

Who's that dude? — 🇮🇱ג'ון בלנק Geaux Tigers🇮🇱 (@JohnOBlank3) July 18, 2022

Ouch.

THAT’S the crazy thing. You’d think if anyone supported adoption over abortion it would be Rosie.

But … no.

She acts like how dare anyone disagree with me?! … really lady ? 🤮 https://t.co/c4QxbCZARK — TheLizVariant (@LibsAreSoDumb) July 19, 2022

She’s always acted this way.

How many of her adopted children were unplanned pregnancies? Is she not grateful the mothers chose adoption over abortion? https://t.co/uA4NjJu21y — It's all a Distraction (@it_distraction) July 19, 2022

And fin.

***

