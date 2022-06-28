Honestly, we’re just surprised Ron Perlman hasn’t deleted this one yet. We suppose since he didn’t say anything stupid about a ruling only being for white people (when a Black justice was responsible for the decision) he thinks he’s in the clear.

What’s sad is you KNOW he thought this was a smart tweet.

Giving people more control over abortion is myopic, limited, and medieval?

Really, Ron?

Did you read that on the back of a cereal box?

As usual, there are a few dozen people who are dumber than him cheering him on, but the rest of Twitter is less than impressed.

Trending

You guys think Ron had to look up how to spell myopic?

REEEEEE.

MEDIEVAL

Heh.

Accurate.

HA HA HA HA HA

Just vote for it.

Isn’t Ron in California? He can still have an abortion at any point in his pregnancy.

Sheesh.

Ron should stick to tweeting about things he knows about.

Surely, there’s something out there.

***

Related:

‘DUNCE’: Blue-check progressive vets group’s attempt to compare overturning Roe to being pro-slavery BACKFIRES

‘This RULES’: Beavis and Butthead find out they have ‘white privilege’ and it’s the funniest damn thing you’ll see today (watch)

Nope, she hasn’t gotten any smarter: Chelsea Handler’s attempt to explain what pro-life REALLY is goes SO wrong (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Clarence ThomasRoeRon Perlman