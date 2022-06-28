Honestly, we’re just surprised Ron Perlman hasn’t deleted this one yet. We suppose since he didn’t say anything stupid about a ruling only being for white people (when a Black justice was responsible for the decision) he thinks he’s in the clear.

What’s sad is you KNOW he thought this was a smart tweet.

The overturning of Roe vs Wade must be overturned. It was an act of pure theocratic activism on the part of justices sworn to only look at fundamental constitutional reasons to rule on something. Instead, they imposed their myopic, limited, medieval values onto us all. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 28, 2022

Giving people more control over abortion is myopic, limited, and medieval?

Really, Ron?

Did you read that on the back of a cereal box?

As usual, there are a few dozen people who are dumber than him cheering him on, but the rest of Twitter is less than impressed.

Clearly you never read the tortured opinion twisting the constitution to wring out some meaning in the original Roe case. — MPK🕳 (@Rongesq) June 28, 2022

You guys think Ron had to look up how to spell myopic?

Isn’t it “settled law” now? Doesn’t it deserve #StareDecisis? I love irony. Left: You can’t overturn Roe. It is settled law. Court: Roe was bad law (like Plessey), so we overturned. Left: Overturn the overturn (Dobbs). Court: Dobbs is settled law. https://t.co/c4XlbidOBi — eye95 ن (@eye95) June 28, 2022

REEEEEE.

MEDIEVAL

Heh.

Accurate.

Local Neanderthal is confused by civilizations that can work metal. https://t.co/GavOOiy05A — Gringo Pistolero, WebMD (@GringoPistoler0) June 28, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

“they imposed their myopic, limited, medieval values onto us all.” They imposed nothing. It was Roe that imposed a regime of legalized abortion on the states. The #Dobbs court said they are getting out of the debate You can have abortion right up to birth. Just vote for it https://t.co/Dva2qui2yf — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 28, 2022

Just vote for it.

Isn’t Ron in California? He can still have an abortion at any point in his pregnancy.

Sheesh.

Ron should stick to tweeting about things he knows about.

Surely, there’s something out there.

***

