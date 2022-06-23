Kyle Rittenhouse tweeted out his support for the Second Amendment, reminding everyone it literally saved his life. Now, we’re not saying Kyle was trying to rub a little salt in the left’s ‘wound’ after the SCOTUS gun ruling earlier today, but in our immature little minds, we’d like to think he took some joy in knowing this tweet would piss off a multitude of mouth-breathers and chest-thumpers.

The second amendment saved my life.

EVERYONE deserves the right to protect themselves. — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 23, 2022

Kyle tweets, they MELT DOWN.

Imagine having this much power over people you don’t even care about.

POS — BooRadley Stands with Ukraine (@booradley1961) June 23, 2022

You know she’s a blast at birthday parties.

Oh, compared to the others losing their minds over his tweet, she’s mild.

Case in point:

No, the second amendment caused you to put youself in a situation that you couldn't handle, and as a result two people lost their lives. You're a coward and murder. You were acquitted because of politics. https://t.co/N3iK6QYQBq — Father With Attitude (Resister) 🌊🇺🇲✊🏿 (@FWA14th) June 23, 2022

Politics.

OR, and hear us out, this stupid case went to court in the first place because of politics.

You sought out violence with your mommy driving you to Kenosha; that's not protecting yourself, it's being a vigilante arseh0le, @ThisIsKyleR. https://t.co/XXmddgDWXr pic.twitter.com/brc8JH98Qj — James Frame (@JaFrFrame) June 23, 2022

James really thought he was putting Kyle in his place.

Such an edgy tweet.

Speaking of edgy …

Remembering that time a guy traveled far from his home with an assault weapon, went into the middle of a protest, ended up killing people…and is claiming HIS life was saved by the 2nd Amendment.

What passes for a role model in the GOP is about as admirable as a kidney stone. https://t.co/LHKaTsM6r0 — Victor Ruiz ☮-The Voice Of Rican- (@portarican_RT) June 23, 2022

Yeah, admiring a young man for defending his life from criminals is exactly like a kidney stone.

Gotta wonder if he admired the men who attacked Kyle with a skateboard … you know, the one who had been arrested for domestic violence and the other one a pedophile.

Pretty sure the young man who defended himself from multiple violent offenders is not a sissy.

But the guy with the Ukraine flag in his avi? Ahem.

What a trash take https://t.co/OE8hg6N3KC — Rare GA Independent (@RareGAIndie) June 23, 2022

Independent.

Right.

This guy though:

Kid, you went out there to strut your stuff with a firearm, got in over your head, and killed several people who would still be alive if you hadn't decided to play at being a soldier. The only people who think you are a hero are assholes. https://t.co/oRizYVxhKT — Vinay (@leashless) June 23, 2022

So mad. SO MAD.

All of them.

Just wait until they strike down Roe …

***

Related:

‘You have NO power here’! Merrick Garland reminds us all how AWESOME it is he’s not on SCOTUS with pathetic DOJ statement on gun ruling

You MAD bro? Biden hilariously MOCKED (and mocked more) for his statement on how ‘unhappy’ he is with SCOTUS gun ruling

LOL! Not enough POPCORN –> Check out this thread of some of the WORST blue-check meltdowns on Twitter over SCOTUS gun ruling