Even 2020 under Trump wasn’t as bad as 2022 under Biden. We had the lockdowns, the violence during the summer, unrest in general …

And still, more Americans think the country is on the wrong track NOW with Biden.

There’s a reason Democrats and the media so badly want us looking at the January 6th Committee Hearings, they don’t want us paying attention to the very real issues our country is facing right now. They’d rather babble on about white nationalists and push second (third?) hand accounts of Trump not caring if people were chanting about hanging Mike Pence.

Far more dramatic and politically convenient for them.

Luckily, Americans aren’t as dumb as they think we are.

Well, at least 71% of us …

Who makes up the 29% of the country that thinks we’re on the right track? A bunch of people who ingested paint chips as kids?

Because wow.

Trending

Democrats are in trouble … but you knew that.

Ahem.

Ooh ooh, we know!

***

Related:

Hell freeze over? Rachel Maddow actually ADMITS Trump and his rally had nothing to do with Jan. 6 Capitol breach (no seriously, WATCH)

‘Get a reality check or STFU forever’: Carol Roth just absolutely DECIMATES Biden, his admin, and Democrats in MERCILESS (kick-a*s) thread

Siraj Hashmi shares screenshot of YouTube chat taken DURING Jan 6th Committee Hearings showing JUST how seriously everyone’s taking it and LOL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaBidenReal Clear PoliticsTom BevanTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video