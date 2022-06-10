Even 2020 under Trump wasn’t as bad as 2022 under Biden. We had the lockdowns, the violence during the summer, unrest in general …

And still, more Americans think the country is on the wrong track NOW with Biden.

There’s a reason Democrats and the media so badly want us looking at the January 6th Committee Hearings, they don’t want us paying attention to the very real issues our country is facing right now. They’d rather babble on about white nationalists and push second (third?) hand accounts of Trump not caring if people were chanting about hanging Mike Pence.

Far more dramatic and politically convenient for them.

Luckily, Americans aren’t as dumb as they think we are.

Well, at least 71% of us …

The number of Americans who say the country is on the "wrong track" just hit 71% in the RCP Average. That is the highest reading since October 2013. https://t.co/gsom3iVsmw pic.twitter.com/0g36Ttb3x4 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 10, 2022

Who makes up the 29% of the country that thinks we’re on the right track? A bunch of people who ingested paint chips as kids?

Because wow.

Democrats are in trouble … but you knew that.

Count me in. Still trying to figure out how 29% can say we are on the right track. — Conservative, but more accurately anti progressive (@PoliticsFan10) June 10, 2022

I look at this and it depresses me how pessimistic we have been as a country for over a decade. Basically my entire adult life. — Brooks Thornton (@Mem10Brooks) June 10, 2022

Wait till they go to the store to buy steaks for fathers day. — Jacob Arden (@0bjectsinMotion) June 10, 2022

Is it a coincidence that the same guy is running the country? — Tampa Trader (@TampaTrader21) June 10, 2022

Ahem.

And what do they have in common? I’ll give you a guess… — Samantha (@thecushings) June 10, 2022

Ooh ooh, we know!

