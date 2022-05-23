Guys, Biden is just a mess.

We know you know that we know you know this but still.

When asked if he had a message for Kim Jong-un while he was in South Korea it’s as if his brain just stopped working. That or the teleprompter didn’t have a response? Or maybe he got confused and thought he was saying hi to the invisible person whose hand he once tried to shake.

Watch:

REPORTER: "Do you have a message for Kim Jong-un while you're here?" BIDEN: "Hello. Period." pic.twitter.com/uT6ZxjH7jw — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2022

Hello.

Period.

Alrighty.

I'm surprised he didn't also say 'Turn to your right. Walk away." — mamamia (@virginiacracker) May 22, 2022

Me every time Biden speaks pic.twitter.com/1mIttfemJd — Chris Cognetta (@Cognetta74) May 22, 2022

Genius — Mark Baumbach (@mkbaumbach) May 22, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Supergenius even.

😂 that’s all he could think of — Suitedupwook (@suitedupwook) May 22, 2022

Right? We feel totally inspired.

Ok, not really.

It’s not every day you see the leader of the free world fall apart in real-time.

***

