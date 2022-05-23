Guys, Biden is just a mess.
We know you know that we know you know this but still.
When asked if he had a message for Kim Jong-un while he was in South Korea it’s as if his brain just stopped working. That or the teleprompter didn’t have a response? Or maybe he got confused and thought he was saying hi to the invisible person whose hand he once tried to shake.
Watch:
REPORTER: "Do you have a message for Kim Jong-un while you're here?"
BIDEN: "Hello. Period." pic.twitter.com/uT6ZxjH7jw
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 22, 2022
Hello.
Period.
Alrighty.
I'm surprised he didn't also say 'Turn to your right. Walk away."
— mamamia (@virginiacracker) May 22, 2022
Me every time Biden speaks pic.twitter.com/1mIttfemJd
— Chris Cognetta (@Cognetta74) May 22, 2022
Genius
— Mark Baumbach (@mkbaumbach) May 22, 2022
HA HA HA HA HA
Supergenius even.
3 more years….. how ? pic.twitter.com/bIwejHKuVf
— BKS (@BksClark) May 22, 2022
— John Haile (@realJohnHaile) May 22, 2022
— BEH (@bigcityblues81) May 22, 2022
😂 that’s all he could think of
— Suitedupwook (@suitedupwook) May 22, 2022
— utbdoug (@utbdoug969) May 22, 2022
Right? We feel totally inspired.
Ok, not really.
It’s not every day you see the leader of the free world fall apart in real-time.
***
Related:
‘Wow, you are ONE horrible person’: Adam Kinzinger says he’s CELEBRATING 27,000 dead Russian soldiers and HELLOOO backfire
OUCH: Ron Klain’s 2021 tweet BRAGGING about gas prices soon ‘tumbling below $3’ makes new brutally HILARIOUS rounds on Twitter
So, THIS is embarrassing: Official @POTUS account makes an a*s of itself bragging about 70K TONS of baby formula (deletes but we got it)