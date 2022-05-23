Guys, Biden is just a mess.

We know you know that we know you know this but still.

When asked if he had a message for Kim Jong-un while he was in South Korea it’s as if his brain just stopped working. That or the teleprompter didn’t have a response? Or maybe he got confused and thought he was saying hi to the invisible person whose hand he once tried to shake.

Watch:

Hello.

Period.

Alrighty.

HA HA HA HA HA

Supergenius even.

Right? We feel totally inspired.

Ok, not really.

It’s not every day you see the leader of the free world fall apart in real-time.

***

