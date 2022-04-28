Looks like fairly irrelevant former Trump fanboy Joe Walsh is taking a turn at trying to be all edgy about Elon Musk owning Twitter. He was likely hoping since he tagged the much more interesting man in his tweet that Elon would respond.

And since Joe is himself thoroughly uninteresting Elon has not bothered.

I find @elonmusk to be a thoroughly uninteresting person. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 28, 2022

Says the guy everyone thinks is thoroughly uninteresting.

Maybe if Joe threw around some more slurs or something, that might get Elon’s attention. Hey, he at least got some attention for that.

Remember when he tried to run for president? HA!

Joe's first draft when he heard about an African American buying twitter pic.twitter.com/CQtBRDYof5 — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) April 28, 2022

Meep.

Yeah. Other than revolutionizing payment systems, jump-starting the EV market, expanding household solar distribution, developing utility-scale storage, advancing rocket tech, Neuralink, the Boring Company, co-authoring dozens of academic papers – what the hell’s he ever done? — Rob Witwer (@robwitwer) April 28, 2022

Right? Thoroughly uninteresting.

Says a guy w/ exactly one redeeming quality Consistently bad takes — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) April 28, 2022

Well, there ya’ go, Joe. Although, if we’re being fair, we’re not sure having consistently bad takes is a redeeming quality.

We’ll have to get back to you on that one.

Totally agree, I find anyone who founds their own electric car mfg. co. and also founds a company that performs acts the US govt. can no longer accomplish, such as put ppl in Earth orbit, taxi astronauts to the ISS to be extremely uninteresting, unremarkable. — SpaceMonkey 🏴‍☠️ | Time is Monkey (@SpaceMonkey_) April 28, 2022

He certainly doesn't share personal and political successes that you've had. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) April 28, 2022

*snort*

People do tend to get bored when they can’t grasp a discussion. — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) April 28, 2022

Such stunning. Much brave. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) April 28, 2022

Totally.

Awe-inspiring.

Hey! That’s how I feel about Joe Walsh! 👍 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) April 28, 2022

Hey, us too!

Who are you, again? — Libertarian Party Mises Caucus (@LPMisesCaucus) April 28, 2022

Most people had to search who you actually are so there’s that. — Jimafia (@JimmyOverstree2) April 28, 2022

Have you met yourself? — Janice (@jannyfayray) April 28, 2022

We’re going to guess no, no he has not.

***

