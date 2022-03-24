Huh. Guess asking Ketanji Brown Jackson about her very real record is somehow an attack … sorry, a SEARING attack on her, and they are saying this because she’s Black and a woman.

Well, we think she’s a woman but since this editor isn’t a biologist we can’t say for sure.

That’s how this works now, right?

Watch:

.@CBSMornings co-host and Democratic Party donor Gayle King on the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings: "It was very painful to watch. A lot yesterday afternoon." Correspondent Nikole Killion then said Wednesday featured "searing attacks on the first Black woman" Supreme Court pick pic.twitter.com/mhkqPRCtAk — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 24, 2022

It was very painful to watch her answer questions?

Really? Also sorry, Gayle, you can’t call her a woman without a biology degree.

Let us know when a bunch of senators team up to push a fabricated LIE about gang rape, anger issues, and drinking to try and destroy her. Until then, she should really just suck it up and answer the questions about her record, right?

If a SCOTUS judge can’t handle questions about their record that should be a red flag, just saying.

And c’mon, we all knew the moment Biden made this about picking a Black woman this is what the media would do if the nominee wasn’t treated with kid gloves.

Boo flippity hoo.

Sorry, she was not a progressive lunatic and therefore she doesn’t count.

Or something.

This is so predictable and just doesn’t hit like it used to. No one buys this crap. — Chuck Walters (@ChuckWalters22) March 24, 2022

Oh, they buy it, but it’s the same people who’ve been voting for this crap anyway.

They’re not convincing anyone to think differently or change their minds.

They can ZIP IT!! "It" was only put up for this job due to race. (cannot say gender-dems da rules) -per old joe.

Wasn't nominated on merit. it backs pedos, terrorists and abortions and CANNOT say what a "woman" is Not suitable for the SC! It's an activist not a Jurist. — Nope! (@86TheMandates) March 24, 2022

Not as painful as being sexually abused and seeing your abuser back on the streets. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) March 24, 2022

Oof.

Good point.

Gonna have to see a biology degree mister. — danielson2047 (@danielson2047) March 24, 2022

Heh.

***

