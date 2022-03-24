If Liz Cheney has to remind people she’s a Republican, maybe she should think about what she’s saying and doing. Especially when she’s actually in Wyoming trying to convince the state she really does want to represent them.

Nice ‘Kamala cackle,’ Liz.

Watch this mess:

Ok, we kinda sorta love the ending of this … seems a perfect ending for such a painful clip.

Everything one needs to know. — NewDepression (@NewDepression) March 23, 2022

Indeed.

Maybe she should just drop out of the primary in Wyoming now and save what little dignity she has left.

Was that their big hoedown in Wyoming? — Harrison Fairbanks (@1StepTowardZero) March 23, 2022

Where she’s 20 points down to her primary challenger?

Yup.

And it took place in Jackson Hole, which is the wealthiest part of the state where famous LEFTISTS like Robert Redford and Harrison Ford live. If she is trying to prove she is completely out of touch with the state she represents, she’s succeeding.

From the Casper Star Tribune:

Faced with a question about whether a third party could reduce partisanship in the United States, Liz Cheney reminded a Tuesday night audience in Jackson Hole that she is, in fact, a conservative.

But she paused while she said as much. “I’m a Republican,” Cheney said. “Eh, well.”

The audience laughed. Yeah, it’s funny. HA HA HA We’ll see how funny she thinks this all is when she loses her job.

Great ad for her PRIMARY OPPONENT — GranMGL (@mglgran7) March 23, 2022

Then don't run as one…. — John Parker (@cidude1998) March 23, 2022

She’d still lose, but at least she could stop pretending.

***

