Democrats have been working nonstop to convince Americans that high gas prices (Hell, high everything prices) are due to Putin invading Russia … they’ve gone so far as to try and push ‘Putinflation’ to combat the obvious ‘Bidenflation.’

That’s cute, but the only people who are buying into that claim still think the guy actually received 81 million votes.

In other words, not the brightest crayons in the box.

All they have to do is look back at Biden on the campaign trail to realize what we’re seeing he was promising to do way back then.

Watch this:

Joe isn't gonna like this one. pic.twitter.com/jDJ4IUKT1g — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) March 12, 2022

No more drilling on federal lands.

No more drilling offshore.

No ability for the oil industry to drill, period.

But you know, PUTIN! RUSSIA!

They think we’re stupid.

Most of us are not.

Classic Biden. Like farting in an elevator: "It wasn't me". — RICO Antonelli 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇺🇦🙏 (@VinnAntonelli) March 13, 2022

Wanna bet if Biden farts in an elevator he blames Putin?

Like when he farted in front of the Royal Family? Wonder if he blamed someone else even then.

***

