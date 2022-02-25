President Putin is claiming Russia invaded Ukraine to fight the ‘hotbed of Nazis’ there.

Sort of like how every person the Left doesn’t agree with magically becomes a Nazi? Asking for a friend.

One has to wonder where Vlad saw this tactic?

From NBC News:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday peddled accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false.

In announcing he had launched Russian forces against key Ukrainian military and logistics posts, Putin said he’s striving for “the demilitarization and denazification of” the sovereign democracy in Kyiv.

Putin has long sought to falsely paint Ukraine as a Nazi hotbed, which is a particularly jarring accusation given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.

Interestingly enough, we covered some yahoo in America who agreed with this sentiment just yesterday.

It’s so hot right now.

One good communist deserves another.

***

