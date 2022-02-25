President Putin is claiming Russia invaded Ukraine to fight the ‘hotbed of Nazis’ there.

Sort of like how every person the Left doesn’t agree with magically becomes a Nazi? Asking for a friend.

One has to wonder where Vlad saw this tactic?

President Putin is using false 'Nazi' narrative to justify Russia's attack on Ukraine, experts say. https://t.co/aaxq5P7N2J — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2022

From NBC News:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday peddled accusations of Nazi elements within Ukraine to justify the attack on his western neighbor, a move that experts slammed as slanderous and false. In announcing he had launched Russian forces against key Ukrainian military and logistics posts, Putin said he’s striving for “the demilitarization and denazification of” the sovereign democracy in Kyiv. Putin has long sought to falsely paint Ukraine as a Nazi hotbed, which is a particularly jarring accusation given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish and lost three family members in the Holocaust.

Interestingly enough, we covered some yahoo in America who agreed with this sentiment just yesterday.

Calling your political enemies Nazis is all the rage nowadays, isn't it? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 25, 2022

It’s so hot right now.

Putin learned it from watching YOU.https://t.co/ODNSyGrVsj pic.twitter.com/Z5Ozz1mYWW — Leigo… imbued w/some kind of malevolent sentience (@yieldright) February 25, 2022

No, there are bro Nazis in Ukraine. We have them money apparently. Does their existence justify the invasion? No. But, just stop. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 25, 2022

It worked for you guys….. — B.L. (@bing2212) February 24, 2022

LOL wonder where he learned that from. — Mostly peaceful HONK (@C0nservatlve) February 25, 2022

Shouldn’t Trudeau be part of this conversation? — Ron Dodgers (@romopar) February 25, 2022

One good communist deserves another.

