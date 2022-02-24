Yo, would someone more important than us pretty please with sugar and sprinkles on top get this thread in front of Biden or whoever is handling him today? We get it, it’s probably ice cream and nappy time but this thread of recommendations is definitely worth a read.

Seems like Garry Kasparov has some pretty spot-on ideas on how to deal with Russia and Putin.

And gosh, he doesn’t mention making phone calls at all.

Shocker.

You guys feel as shocked as we do?

Ok, after years of warnings were ignored and hearing "Garry, you were right!" all damn day today, I'll repeat what I said in 2014: Stop telling me I was right and listen to what I'm saying now. My recommendations follow: 1/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

This this this ^

-Support Ukraine militarily, immediately, everything but boots on the ground. All weapons, intel, cyber.

-Bankrupt Putin's war machine. Freeze & seize Russia's finances & those of him and his gang.

-Kick Russia out of every intl & financial institution. PACE, Interpol, etc 2/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

Everything but boots on the ground.

Doing something real seems a lot better than doing nothing, right?

Keep going.

-Recall all ambassadors from Russia. There is no point in talking. The new unified message is "stop or be isolated completely".

-Ban all elements of Putin's global propaganda machine. Turn them off, shut them down, send them home. Stop helping the dictator spread lies & hate.

3/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

YAAAAAAS

Shut the dick-tator down.

-Expose and act against Putin's lackeys in the free world. If Schröder and his ilk continue to work for Putin, bring charges. Ask the owners & advertisers of networks platforming Putin propagandists like Carlson why they allow it. 4/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

Ouch.

-Replace Russian oil & gas. Pressure OPEC, increase production, reopen Keystone. You can't save the planet if you don't save the people on it.

-Acknowledge there will be costs, sacrifices. We waited to long, the price is high, but it will only get higher. It's time to fight. 5/5 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 24, 2022

REOPEN KEYSTONE. YES DAMMIT!!!

It’s time to fight.

That’s the point.

Oh, and STOP USING RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS. FFS, Joe.

Do SOMETHING while you’re busy doing NOTHING.

***

Related:

‘Are you STUPID or something?!’: The Hill calling Russia invading Ukraine a ‘defining moment’ for the Republican Party BACKFIRES

MEEP! MSNBC host claims Ukrainians need ‘knee pads’ so they can fire a gun and the Kamala Harris jokes write THEMSELVES

‘How ’bout NO?’ Brian Schatz BRUTALLY reminded how he and other Dems treated Trump after DEMANDING everyone rally behind Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video