Yo, would someone more important than us pretty please with sugar and sprinkles on top get this thread in front of Biden or whoever is handling him today? We get it, it’s probably ice cream and nappy time but this thread of recommendations is definitely worth a read.

Seems like Garry Kasparov has some pretty spot-on ideas on how to deal with Russia and Putin.

And gosh, he doesn’t mention making phone calls at all.

Shocker.

You guys feel as shocked as we do?

This this this ^

Everything but boots on the ground.

Doing something real seems a lot better than doing nothing, right?

Keep going.

YAAAAAAS

Shut the dick-tator down.

Ouch.

REOPEN KEYSTONE. YES DAMMIT!!!

It’s time to fight.

That’s the point.

Oh, and STOP USING RUSSIAN OIL AND GAS. FFS, Joe.

Do SOMETHING while you’re busy doing NOTHING.

***

