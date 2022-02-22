Robert Reich used President’s Day to make a silly prediction about Biden keeping both a Democratic House and Senate.

Yeah, we laughed too.

Maybe Bob has missed all of the polls showing how grossly unpopular Biden himself is (and most Democrats as well), or maybe he was just trying to get some clicks and taps to his cute little substack.

Either way … the jokes write themselves:

Happy Presidents Day. It’s a good day to contemplate whether Joe Biden has a prayer of keeping a Democratic House and Senate next year. Call me a hopeless optimist, but I think he does. Here are 10 reasons why:https://t.co/1yWTDdONbZ — Robert Reich (@RBReich) February 21, 2022

Keep telling yourself that, Robert.

We won’t bore you with anything from his article (mainly because we don’t want to give him the click), but as you can see from the replies, this is the funniest thing we’ve seen from Robert maybe ever.

Too bad he didn’t mean it to be funny.

From USA Today:

President Joe Biden is now so unpopular that he has fallen a bit below even Donald Trump’s dismal showing at this point in his presidency. Real Clear Politics average of presidential approval polls has Biden at 41% approval and 53% disapproval. Trump’s corresponding 2018 approval number edges Biden at 41.4%, with disapproval at 53.9%.

President Pudding Cup is sucking wind.

When your geopolitical views come from the kiddie table… https://t.co/lriZy3n0ko — G (@justthatG_uy) February 22, 2022

Heh.

You should have just stopped at "hopeless". https://t.co/HaF2GzEFHX — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) February 22, 2022

Here are 10 reasons why Robert is hopeless … hey, that could be a Twitchy article.

I dunno… guess it depends on how many bags of “oops forgot about these” votes show up after the auditors are removed. https://t.co/qbIwIPgSTE — Rusty Shackelford (@rshackelford14) February 22, 2022

Gotta LOVE those magical trunks and thumb drives of Democratic votes that show up just in the nick of time.

I think they'll come up a little short, yourself…..errr…..I mean, myself. https://t.co/Pw7ApBzc3F — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) February 22, 2022

We see what he did there.

***

