C’mon man, ain’t nobody really ‘glad’ Biden is president.

Ok, maybe the people who are actually running the country are glad the old man who can’t remember that he’s the president and not a senator is there but even his poll numbers tell us Americans, in general, are not pleased with him.

See, Obama’s guy David Plouffe just proved our point:

Glad Joe Biden is President tonight. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) February 21, 2022

And there’s a reason …

Bc you're a moron — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 21, 2022

Well yeah, there’s that. But he’s also an Obama guy and whether Democrats want to admit it or not, we’re looking at Obama’s third term right now.

His sh*ttiest term yet because the old white guy will take the fall if and when his ideas and plans fail.

See Afghanistan.

Dude, we didn't have this issue under the last guy. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 21, 2022

Good point.

None of this crap happened under the mean orange president.

But hey, HIS TWEETS.

Are ya though? I mean, are you really? Are you just simping? https://t.co/6ypEKlOO1z — Sapper Overlord HONK HONK HONK (@SapperK) February 21, 2022

He spelled "Ron Klain" wrong https://t.co/FWvO8FUweR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 21, 2022

Or Susan Rice.

Or Valerie Jarrett.

Or Obama himself.

Being an absolute idiot isn’t a personality. https://t.co/g28DJ3WWVO — Super Nintendo Chalmers (@SmexyGhosty) February 21, 2022

Give me just 1 reason why….just 1. The only reason I can think of is dumbasses who cast that vote won’t ever admit they were so wrong so they double down on being wrong. https://t.co/NWczLl4H1Z — Kristin (@Sodangfancy100) February 21, 2022

He can’t.

So does Putin and Xi Jinping. https://t.co/AnnIZwoiR8 — Debbie Deplorable🇺🇸❤🇺🇸 (@dbglisson) February 21, 2022

Boomity.

Put the free crack pipe down.. Put it down! https://t.co/h4Bxk3sVl9 — Templar⚔️ (@aTeXan575) February 21, 2022

50/50 Joe doesn't know he is president at any given time https://t.co/KmiwhMZMvn — CowboyStomp (@CowboyStomp) February 21, 2022

Does Joe know he’s president tonight? https://t.co/7XtjHzXobK — pod review (@tylerjanke) February 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA

I thought this was a damn joke. Turns out it wasn't. God help these people. And I seriously mean that. 🙏🇺🇸😞https://t.co/1CoGhZwgy1 — Elena (@Sunshinelove68) February 21, 2022

You shouldn't drink so much. https://t.co/O8plQvwChw — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) February 21, 2022

And if you do, you should NEVER tweet.

Good advice.

***

