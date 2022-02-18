Fun fact: Nothing about Saywer Hackett’s ‘fun fact’ about Ted Cruz and his entire family being vaccinated and 100% of the teachers at his kids’ private school also being vaccinated has anything to do with Ted fighting against the vaccine being mandated for anyone else.

But hey, lil fella, A for effort!

Ok, not really.

He thought he had something here.

Fun fact: Ted Cruz and his entire family are vaccinated. 100% of the teachers at his kids’ private school are vaccinated. And students are required to submit their vaccination status to the school. pic.twitter.com/E4XwbHkZXc — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 17, 2022

Ok? That’s Ted’s CHOICE, which is the whole point, Sparky.

CHOICE.

Don’t believe me? Here’s an email from the headmaster. pic.twitter.com/24runSFGEf — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 17, 2022

Ok, and?

So he just made Ted’s point for him? Alrighty then.

So, what you're saying is not that he's opposed to vaccinations, but he's opposed to FORCED vaccinations pic.twitter.com/P139pBtzDe — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) February 18, 2022

Fun fact: This was all fail.

Fun fact: it's about forcing people who don't want it to take it. You can be vaccinated and still not want others to be forced to get it. — WarbirdSiren79 (@Blueeyes1979) February 18, 2022

Crazy talk, right?

And? I am vaccinated but do not support mandates. — Agnes Cushing-Ruby (@CushingAgnes) February 18, 2022

I don't understand your point. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 18, 2022

We’re not sure Sawyer understands his own point.

And? — Yeah, I Said It (@corrcomm) February 18, 2022

Fun fact; “Vaccine” and “Mandate” are two different words with entirely different meanings… learn the difference… — Gary R. (@Stp2100) February 18, 2022

Choice. not mandates. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) February 18, 2022

I can’t decide whether it’s funny or sad that you think this is a scoop. — Reluctant (@reluctantanp) February 18, 2022

It’s both.

Trust us.

***

