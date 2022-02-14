This is … this is weird.

We are seriously hoping this letter Bethany Mandel shared from ‘Anti-Racist Mom’ complaining about her two-year-old not caring about deconstructing white supremacy is a joke or parody because otherwise OMG WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS WOMAN?!

Don’t answer that.

Look at this:

Right? At two years of age, toddlers should TOTALLY care about white fragility.

HAS SOCIETY’S DISDAIN FOR THE PERSPECTIVES OF MARGINALIZED PEOPLE ALREADY INFECTED HER?!

HA HA HA HA

This has to be a joke, right?

Oh FFS.

Yeah, us too.

Otherwise … yikesville, population that broad.

***

