This is … this is weird.

We are seriously hoping this letter Bethany Mandel shared from ‘Anti-Racist Mom’ complaining about her two-year-old not caring about deconstructing white supremacy is a joke or parody because otherwise OMG WHAT IS WRONG WITH THIS WOMAN?!

Don’t answer that.

Look at this:

How is this real pic.twitter.com/rdCn5iF5J9 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 14, 2022

Right? At two years of age, toddlers should TOTALLY care about white fragility.

HAS SOCIETY’S DISDAIN FOR THE PERSPECTIVES OF MARGINALIZED PEOPLE ALREADY INFECTED HER?!

HA HA HA HA

This has to be a joke, right?

IT’S REAL! 🤯🤯🤦‍♂️ Dear Care and Feeding: My 2-Year-Old Doesn’t Seem to Care About Being Anti-Racist https://t.co/iAj8qMjY5V — Grizzly Joe 🇺🇸🇮🇱@CPAC 2022 2/24-27 VAXXED & C+ (@GrizzlyJoeShow) February 14, 2022

Oh FFS.

SHE'S TWO… With the attention span of a gnat unless it's a toy she really loves. Lectures… tuned out — Nina Bookout (@NDBook96) February 14, 2022

This has to be a Sokal hoax — Christina Pushaw 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 14, 2022

It can't be. That cannot possibly be real. — NiedermeyersDeadHorse aka NDH (@NiedsG) February 14, 2022

Slate is a right wing psy-op that got out of hand in approximately 2018 and I’ll die on this hill. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 14, 2022

I'm just going to hope that Slate ran in to an epic troll. — BTME (@btme87) February 14, 2022

Yeah, us too.

Otherwise … yikesville, population that broad.

***

