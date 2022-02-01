Sean Penn had a moment of clarity?
GTFO.
Sean Penn: 'Cowardly genes' lead men to wear skirts https://t.co/5lfobesACd pic.twitter.com/fTyktm5PN0
— New York Post (@nypost) January 28, 2022
From The New York Post:
In two separate interviews this month, the two-time Academy Award-winner and ex of Madonna made comments bemoaning his perception that men are becoming more feminine.
“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized,” the 61-year-old told the UK-based publication The I in an interview ahead of the UK release of his new film “Flag Day.”
“I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”
Whoa.
He gets it.
Common sense … from Sean Penn.
WE most certainly DID NOT have that on our Bingo card for today.
Canceled in 5…4…3..2…
— Curmudgeonly Ron (@yepronsaidit) January 29, 2022
And let the screeching begin!
That's funny I think it's hot when a guy is confidently wearing a skirt. Especially w/ a good pair of heavy boots. 😻
— I am a Blackstar (@ElizaParakeet) January 28, 2022
Other than Fast Times I can’t think of a single Penn movie that would be a remote drop.
— Sooner1988 (@RobertG95177857) January 29, 2022
I can change a flat and my oil and build a tent and a fire. I can catch and clean a fish and throw a punch. I also appreciate silk pillow cases, know how to cook, iron my own clothes, know how to dance, and spend way too much time, money, and effort on my shoes. Grow up, Sean. https://t.co/lb2gr8gola
— Dread Pirate Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) January 30, 2022
Manly men beat their wives. https://t.co/H9IxAX8K2t
— Pepys's Brick Cheese. lmk if you know. (@cromgood) January 29, 2022
If his behavior is what it means to be a man – I’ll wear a skirt. https://t.co/hLFZeSNr63
— Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) January 29, 2022
Jeebus, Matthew.
men who wear skirts are braver than the marines https://t.co/O9oXUjqvqE
— Ｂ ｏ ｗ ｉ ｅ (@BitchAssBowie) January 29, 2022
Ummm …
No.
***
