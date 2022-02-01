Sean Penn had a moment of clarity?

GTFO.

From The New York Post:

In two separate interviews this month, the two-time Academy Award-winner and ex of Madonna made comments bemoaning his perception that men are becoming more feminine.

“I am in the club that believes that men in American culture have become wildly feminized,” the 61-year-old told the UK-based publication The I in an interview ahead of the UK release of his new film “Flag Day.”

“I don’t think that being a brute or having insensitivity or disrespect for women is anything to do with masculinity, or ever did. But I don’t think that [in order] to be fair to women, we should become them.”