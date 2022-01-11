This.

Unless, of course, you’re one of those union-backed politicians who is trapping minority students in crappy schools to appease the union.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: "50+ years ago, politicians stood in the schoolhouse door & wouldn’t let minorities in. Today, union-backed politicians stand in the schoolhouse door & won’t let minorities out." pic.twitter.com/kYNjmNVVRW — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 11, 2022

The same type of Democrats who wouldn’t let the minority kids in 50 years ago now won’t let those same minority kids out.

You’d think giving children of all backgrounds a choice in where they are educated would not only make for a better education for those kiddos, but it would force the public schools that have been failing them to up their game.

Everyone wins.

This is probably why unions fight it so much.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: "Many of our poor kids, & children of color, are trapped in a failing school. It's time to set these families free." pic.twitter.com/kYNjmNVVRW — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 11, 2022

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey: "This session, let's expand school choice any way we can. Send me the bills and I'll sign them!" pic.twitter.com/42iIGaoLRy — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 11, 2022

Ducey just NAILED it.

And personally, as this editor is from Virginia, hopeful we will also have this option with Youngkin coming in.

Sorry, not sorry, unions.

