Unless, of course, you’re one of those union-backed politicians who is trapping minority students in crappy schools to appease the union.

The same type of Democrats who wouldn’t let the minority kids in 50 years ago now won’t let those same minority kids out.

You’d think giving children of all backgrounds a choice in where they are educated would not only make for a better education for those kiddos, but it would force the public schools that have been failing them to up their game.

Everyone wins.

This is probably why unions fight it so much.

And personally, as this editor is from Virginia, hopeful we will also have this option with Youngkin coming in.

Sorry, not sorry, unions.

