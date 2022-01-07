Governor Jay Inslee supports making it illegal to ‘lie’ about free and fair elections.

In other words, if an elected official or someone who wants to run for office says something about the 2020 election seeming off, or that they support Voter ID, or oppose ballot harvesting they’d be in hot water legally.

Fascists are gonna fascist.

My full statement here: https://t.co/CC5T0yqzWk

Today I’m announcing my support for legislation currently being written that would outlaw attempts by candidates and elected officials to spread lies about free and fair elections when it has the likelihood to stoke violence.

Who decides what is and isn’t true, Jay?

Oh, that’s right.

Elected officials.

Sounds legit. *eye roll*

1st Amendment, ever hear of it? What an insane loser.

You will be sued if such a bill makes it onto your desk and you sign it into law.

I will be at the forefront of that lawsuit, even if it renders me destitute.

Your blatant disregard for limits on government power & our Constitution stops here.

You have been warned.

— Kevin Is Up to Shenanigans (@themoralskeptic) January 7, 2022