Governor Jay Inslee supports making it illegal to ‘lie’ about free and fair elections.

In other words, if an elected official or someone who wants to run for office says something about the 2020 election seeming off, or that they support Voter ID, or oppose ballot harvesting they’d be in hot water legally.

Fascists are gonna fascist.

Who decides what is and isn’t true, Jay?

Oh, that’s right.

Elected officials.

Sounds legit. *eye roll*

We’re not sure he does know this.

Because when you’re a Democrat, the truth hurts.

***

