Governor Jay Inslee supports making it illegal to ‘lie’ about free and fair elections.
In other words, if an elected official or someone who wants to run for office says something about the 2020 election seeming off, or that they support Voter ID, or oppose ballot harvesting they’d be in hot water legally.
Fascists are gonna fascist.
Today I’m announcing my support for legislation currently being written that would outlaw attempts by candidates and elected officials to spread lies about free and fair elections when it has the likelihood to stoke violence.
— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 6, 2022
Who decides what is and isn’t true, Jay?
Oh, that’s right.
Elected officials.
Sounds legit. *eye roll*
Go home, Jaydolf. You’re drunk.
— Vaccine-Free (@corrcomm) January 7, 2022
1st Amendment, ever hear of it? What an insane loser.
— Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 7, 2022
You will be sued if such a bill makes it onto your desk and you sign it into law.
I will be at the forefront of that lawsuit, even if it renders me destitute.
Your blatant disregard for limits on government power & our Constitution stops here.
You have been warned.
— Kevin Is Up to Shenanigans (@themoralskeptic) January 7, 2022
That’s unconstitutional, unless limited to “imminent lawless action.”
Surely, you know this.
— Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) January 7, 2022
We’re not sure he does know this.
Jay, you seen this??https://t.co/8iT60R7xmO.
— Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) January 7, 2022
Why do you hate the First Amendment?
— Arthur Dent (@trashdnscattrd) January 7, 2022
Because when you’re a Democrat, the truth hurts.
***
