Silly media, we see YOU.

Granted, we’ve been ‘seeing’ you all for decades now but this is just a blatant and obnoxious attempt to scare the crap out of the masses for clicks and taps. Look at these headlines about the unvaccinated and Omicron …

They are making up numbers. pic.twitter.com/6RvKVNpbvl — Britt Griffith (@britttgriffith) December 23, 2021

This reminds us of the scene where Dr. Evil demands one million dollars and he just gets laughed at.

40 times more likely!

29 times more likely!

11 times more likely!

ELEVENTY BILLION TIMES MORE LIKELY!

Forget it … WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIIIIE.

Guess the media are getting tired of getting laughed at?

Too bad we’re laughing more than ever.

Credibility gap, fix it by:

Ending all indemnification for the pharmaceutical companies for vaccines.

Ending the 55 year blackout on releasing the data on vaccines.

Ending the exemption of all government workers for vaccine.

Do those things and maybe confidence can be restored. — Firewall Bill (@FirewallB) December 24, 2021

Stop lying to Americans and maybe people will start listening? Stop politicizing mitigation and maybe people will listen?

Crazy talk.

The CDC has never been correct on anything, just following bogus projections — Frank Miles (@FEMiles71) December 23, 2021

The CDC and media (and bureaucrats, Democrats, administrators, public health officials, etc) deserve one another.

Well one number we know for sure the CDC / media are 100% full of it! pic.twitter.com/PWRKn97ZTI — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) December 24, 2021

Ding ding ding.

If I had a drink for every time the science changed I'd probably die of alcohol poisoning — Chevy (@Master_Chevy) December 24, 2021

And they’d still blame COVID.

This is not anything new with the plandemic just more people noticing is all — celeste m rice (@CelesteMRice) December 24, 2021

2+2?

An accountant says "4"

An engineer says "4"

Statistician says "what do you want it to be?" — I Know Fauxtrage (@schultz_gt) December 24, 2021

STuDy SaYs — Doug🌹✨ (@DouglasJoyaPics) December 24, 2021

ThE eXpErTs SaY

Hahaha I’ve noticed the exact same thing. — B.L. (@bing2212) December 24, 2021

We’ve all been noticing, but when you see them all lined up like that, it’s really something else. You’d think they’d have at least sat down and tried to come up with some sort of talking point they could all agree on so we didn’t just sit back and laugh at them and their …

Eleventy BILLION cases!

