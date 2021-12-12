Anne Rice, the author of the best-selling Vampire Chronicles novel series, died Saturday, her son announced on social media.

Earlier tonight, my mother, Anne Rice, passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke. She left us almost nineteen years to the day my father, her husband Stan, died. Below is a statement I posted to her Facebook page moments ago. pic.twitter.com/g2VAK2XZjc — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) December 12, 2021

She passed away due to complications resulting from a stroke, Christopher Rice said.

She was wonderful. I'm sorry for your loss. — Nick Goroff (@wizardofcause) December 12, 2021

Was just talking about Anne Rice and her writing and how freaking weird and popular it was at exactly the right age for it to disturb my erotic mind forever. There are still images and ideas I think about from her books that I read 25 years ago. https://t.co/Jmy2vbF34q — Aimée "Zombie Account" Lutkin (@ALutkin) December 12, 2021

I didn’t know Anne Rice perosnally, but I ran into her, literally, in an elevator at ThrillerFest. I was so flabbergasted I just looked at her and said “You’re Anne Rice!” She smiled and said “Yes, I am.” Incredible talented writer and incredibly gracious person. https://t.co/lGlsRebp8c — Don Bentley (@bentleydonb) December 12, 2021

RIP Anne Rice, thank you for the worlds you showed us and the characters we met there. We will carry them with us forever.#AnneRice https://t.co/nkVSlvV63u — Paula Rinsch (@paularinsch) December 12, 2021

Growing up, Anne Rice was a favorite of mine. She established a baseline for vampires in my mind, and fueled an early love of New Orleans which led to an actual love when I finally visited it (five times!) much later. A big influence to me and many more, may she rest in peace. https://t.co/RrT2oEEQys — David Gaider (@davidgaider) December 12, 2021

