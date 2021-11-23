It’s almost as if Adam Carolla has actually been paying attention to CNN … heh.

Where can I buy these? Asking for everyone at CNN… pic.twitter.com/TeI63J3b7i — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 23, 2021

Everyone at CNN, MSNBC, the Biden administration …

The list goes on.

They've been pushing face diapers so this is perfect — FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) November 23, 2021

Face diapers.

Toilet paper earrings.

What is WRONG with this country?

Lookie lookie!

Will this work for Presidents that poop their pants in the Vatican too? https://t.co/Qyy8ScNDN0 — Rock (@rockraider3) November 23, 2021

Ahem.

Hey, we didn’t write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

BUT we didn’t write it.

I know a few people who need these at my work. https://t.co/h5ic8hcew6 — Monica Duarte (@JiminyCrk7) November 23, 2021

Yeah, we do too.

NOT NAMING NAMES BUT YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE.

Let’s not forget msdnc https://t.co/opCn13GFCg — Laugh at Left LIBS Lamenting (@Demdumdems) November 23, 2021

Clever play on MSNBC.

Don't forget to send one over to Lebron James https://t.co/3MoMEteVKY pic.twitter.com/SYjMi5vDNs — Tim Shanks (@TheShankadoo) November 23, 2021

And Adam Kinzinger could use them as well.

Poor lil feller.

***

Related:

RED PILL?! Liberal woman shares horrifying story about a burglary in San Francisco and how she’s ‘seeing the light’ in MUST-READ thread

‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)

‘Show the video, LIARS’: Occupy Democrats FRICASSEED for claiming Rittenhouse verdict ’emboldened Trumper’ to run over crowd of protesters

Recommended Twitchy Video