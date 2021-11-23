It’s almost as if Adam Carolla has actually been paying attention to CNN … heh.
Where can I buy these? Asking for everyone at CNN… pic.twitter.com/TeI63J3b7i
— Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) November 23, 2021
Everyone at CNN, MSNBC, the Biden administration …
The list goes on.
They've been pushing face diapers so this is perfect
— FREEDOM 🇺🇸👊 (@F_R_3_3_D_O_M) November 23, 2021
Face diapers.
Toilet paper earrings.
What is WRONG with this country?
Hello @CNN https://t.co/MLBaFIGuuG
— wt (@lmwildthing) November 23, 2021
Lookie lookie!
Will this work for Presidents that poop their pants in the Vatican too? https://t.co/Qyy8ScNDN0
— Rock (@rockraider3) November 23, 2021
Ahem.
Hey, we didn’t write it.
We laughed at it.
We included it in this article.
BUT we didn’t write it.
I know a few people who need these at my work. https://t.co/h5ic8hcew6
— Monica Duarte (@JiminyCrk7) November 23, 2021
Yeah, we do too.
NOT NAMING NAMES BUT YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE.
Let’s not forget msdnc https://t.co/opCn13GFCg
— Laugh at Left LIBS Lamenting (@Demdumdems) November 23, 2021
Clever play on MSNBC.
Don't forget to send one over to Lebron James https://t.co/3MoMEteVKY pic.twitter.com/SYjMi5vDNs
— Tim Shanks (@TheShankadoo) November 23, 2021
And Adam Kinzinger could use them as well.
Poor lil feller.
***
Related:
RED PILL?! Liberal woman shares horrifying story about a burglary in San Francisco and how she’s ‘seeing the light’ in MUST-READ thread
‘Sorry, NOT sorry’: Lefties are PISSED at Andy Ngo for telling the truth about Waukesha thug Darrell Brooks (especially Keith Olbermann and LOL)
‘Show the video, LIARS’: Occupy Democrats FRICASSEED for claiming Rittenhouse verdict ’emboldened Trumper’ to run over crowd of protesters