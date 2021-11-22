Trans-activists are angry enough at J.K. Rowling for refusing to ‘erase women’ that they doxxed her on Twitter. Yup, they posted her family’s address and took a picture of themselves in front of her home as a means to intimidate and bully her.

And the author is having none of it:

Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible. 1/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Awful.

I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter. 2/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

FAFO, activists.

I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it. 3/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

No kidding.

Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile 4/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape. 5/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

Subject to campaigns of intimidation …

Doxing and threatening violence, including rape.

Wow.

None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex. 6/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

They refuse to erase women.

They refuse to put gender identity in place of sex.

They insist on living in reality.

The nerve.

I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that 7/8 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

All three of these brave souls (ahem) no longer exist on Twitter.

I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us. 8/X — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 22, 2021

In other words, activists, you’re really your own worst enemies.

Shorter JK Rowling: I am not cancellable. Period. — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) November 22, 2021

PREACH.

***

