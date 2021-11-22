Trans-activists are angry enough at J.K. Rowling for refusing to ‘erase women’ that they doxxed her on Twitter. Yup, they posted her family’s address and took a picture of themselves in front of her home as a means to intimidate and bully her.

And the author is having none of it:

Awful.

FAFO, activists.

No kidding.

Subject to campaigns of intimidation …

Doxing and threatening violence, including rape.

Wow.

They refuse to erase women.

They refuse to put gender identity in place of sex.

They insist on living in reality.

The nerve.

All three of these brave souls (ahem) no longer exist on Twitter.

In other words, activists, you’re really your own worst enemies.

PREACH.

***

