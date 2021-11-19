Jennifer Rubin is super PSYCHED about Biden’s ‘stunning year of legislation.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

not many (certainly not all those sophisticated, cynical media types) would have thought Biden would get $1.9 T ARP, $1.2 T infrastructure (bipartisan) and $1.75 green energy and human capital bill. So much for Biden being weak. Stunning year of legislation — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 19, 2021

So much for Biden being weak.

Is that why his polling continues to drop? New approval number is 36%.

Ouch-ville, population President Silver Alert.

Shoving an agenda down America's throat with no mandate to do so, is not "stunning".https://t.co/NVbBzUxKiB — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 19, 2021

Sort of like forcing Americans to take a jab they don’t want and then claiming ‘victory.’

Gotta love Democrats.

Heh.

And honest to God tremendous flex. — cai (@AnneNotation) November 19, 2021

One of the biggest ones we’ve seen YET.

And a stunning misrepresentation by the press. — Mike Walsh (@stxwalsh) November 19, 2021

If Jennifer wasn’t misrepresenting Biden to HELP him she wouldn’t know what to do with herself.

WaPo "conservative" earns another coveted Ron Klain retweet. — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 19, 2021

Of course.

And it’s all FREE!! pic.twitter.com/BPVyYyRExS — 🇺🇸 Get Off My Lawn (@getoffmylawn60) November 19, 2021

Biden hasn't gotten 2 of those you dishonest hack. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) November 19, 2021

This self aggrandizing idiot refers to her contemporaries as sophisticated. Scum of the earth #propagandists is more accurate. — Jimmy Hall (@JimmyHallTX) November 19, 2021

Who’s paying for all of this meth mouth? https://t.co/RkkrLGGn2X — Maria (@mliz77) November 19, 2021

Ouch.

Again.

True conservatism, ladies and gentlemen, is supporting more government intervention and more spending of money we don’t have. If only we could all be true conservatives like Jennifer Rubin. 🙄 https://t.co/M6s9uYUggQ — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) November 19, 2021

Bite your tongue.

