Jennifer Rubin is super PSYCHED about Biden’s ‘stunning year of legislation.’

Don’t make that face, we didn’t tweet it.

So much for Biden being weak.

Is that why his polling continues to drop? New approval number is 36%.

Ouch-ville, population President Silver Alert.

Sort of like forcing Americans to take a jab they don’t want and then claiming ‘victory.’

Gotta love Democrats.

Heh.

One of the biggest ones we’ve seen YET.

If Jennifer wasn’t misrepresenting Biden to HELP him she wouldn’t know what to do with herself.

Of course.

Ouch.

Again.

Bite your tongue.

***

Tags: BidenJennifer Rubin

