Eric Swalwell just keeps stepping on his own … foot.

Seriously.

If he’s not threatening to nuke Americans, he’s in an ‘alarming’ relationship with a Chinese spy, or he’s farting on national television. It’s stunning, and not in a good way, that Democrats continue to vote for this yutz.

But these are the same people who voted for President Silver Alert so we suppose it’s not in the least bit surprising.

When Rep. Lauren Boebert reminded the House about Swalwell’s questionable relationship with an actual Chinese SPY he got very defensive … on Twitter:

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

Dude.

Ok, so we’re not supposed to use our own tweets but this is so much easier than grabbing another screenshot …

Huh … you don’t say? Sounds like the FBI was ‘alarmed’ about your relationship with the Chinese spy. Weird https://t.co/1B3MpvaBMi pic.twitter.com/MBWxyCg9Em — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 18, 2021

They didn’t raid his house because he’s a Democrat.

Sorry, not sorry.

And clearly, the FBI was alarmed by this relationship enough to END IT.

No person dumb enough to be played by an obvious Chinese spy should be in congress. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) November 17, 2021

"The FBI said I did nothing wrong" does not carry the weight you pretend it does. You're a traitor and a disgrace. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) November 17, 2021

Weird. You went bang-bang with Fang-Fang, but still sit in positions of power. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 18, 2021

Corruption isn't really something one ought to brag about, Eric. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 17, 2021

I don't consider what the FBI does to confer any kind of credibility. Just tell us, Eric, did you pork a Chinese spy? — Dusty (@dustopian) November 18, 2021

Flaunting the corruption of the FBI, and how that let you get off scott free, is a really bad idea, Captain Mega Mouth. — Daddy Warpig (@DaddyWarpig) November 18, 2021

Captain Mega Mouth.

That could work.

***

