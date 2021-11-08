I started tweeting in 2009 (OMG I’m getting so old).

And absolutely HATED it.

Like seriously thought it was the worst.

So I deserted my little account, which was @GOPBunny at the time, and scurried back to Facebook where I could at least understand what the heck people were writing. Not to mention who did Twitter think it WAS giving ME a character limit? Suppose you could say I have always been a bit high-maintenance when it comes to social media (and most things in general).

I own it.

But I digress.

Welp, in March 2013, I was “jailed” for 30 days on Facebook after debating/fighting with some patchouli-smelling, blue-fisted, chest-thumping Scott Walker hater, so I wandered back over to Twitter and the rest, as they say, is history. I wound up changing my name to @PolitiBunny (the GOP eventually ticked me off over Obamacare – see, high maintenance) and getting suspended more times than I can honestly remember. Sure, some of those suspensions I earned (I’m not exactly known for being all rainbows and butterflies), but most of them were due to an obnoxious and unfair bias Twitter SWEARS up and down does not exist.

But it does.

And that bias has only gotten worse, especially with President Silver Alert in the White House.

You may be asking yourself, “Self, why is this crazy woman who thinks she’s a rabbit babbling about getting suspended on Twitter for being a conservative?” but I do actually have a point to make here. It’s not just accounts like mine that have been targeted because of a bias. Right-leaning news outlets across the board (like Twitchy) are being flagged, throttled, and in some cases outright censored because Big Tech is no fan of conservatives. Guess that whole liberty, justice, and freedom thing is just not for them.

Well, that and leftists have a tendency to throw temper tantrums and try to shut us down anyway. I’ve lost count of the number of blue checks who have threatened me personally for daring to write about their stupid tweets or talked about going after our advertisers because they hate being mocked by their own words.

Put them all together and it’s not exactly a great environment for anyone who tells the truth and believes in conservatism.

Like us.

Which is the main reason why Twitchy VIP (and all Townhall properties) is so important. And so awesome. With your support, we don’t have to worry about some angry cat-hoarder in Vermont who hasn’t shaved her legs since Clinton was in office trying to boycott our advertisers because I made a joke about cat hoarders. With your support, we can keep challenging the Left’s narrative without being afraid some tech giant (ahem, looking at you Google) will throttle and accuse us of clickbait. With your support, we can promote conservatism while giving you something to laugh about (and giving the Left something to cry about).

With your support, there isn’t much we can’t do … except ride a bike. Or ice skate. Or juggle. Or make Chicken Teriyaki. Or roll my Rs. Or crochet more than a blanket.

Dang, there are a lot of things I can’t do …

So pretty please, with sugar, hot fudge, sprinkles, marshmallow fluff, and nuts on top, consider being a VIP member . You’ll not only get some pretty awesome content (above and beyond what you’re already getting now), but you’ll become a real part of our movement. As a member you’ll have access to specialized content, the editors (I know, you all wanna talk about chainsaws with me), you’ll even be able to help drive some of the stories we write ALL while helping us give the finger to progressive efforts to silence and shut us down. OH, and the best part is, if you sign up THIS WEEK you’ll get 40% off … RIGHT?! How can you NOT sign up? Use promo code 2022 at checkout.

It’s a win-win.

So do it. What are you waiting for? Join me and the Twitchy crew with Twitchy VIP .

– Sam ‘The FOO’ J.

PS: There will still be plenty of free content on the site, guys. The VIP content is just extra special and awesome content for our members who want to have an elevated experience with us. Thanks! -sj again

PPS: Oooh, writing about Twitchy FOR Twitchy. This must open up some space-time continuum somewhere, right?