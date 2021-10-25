Terry McAuliffe and anyone and everyone on the Left and in the media (same difference, really) have been pretending Critical Race Theory is not being taught in our schools. McAuliffe himself called it a ‘racist dog whistle’ and refused to answer questions about slides from the Virginia Department of Ed that LITERALLY featured CRT while he was governor the first time.

Like Larry O’Connor says here, it’s all about semantics.

They can claim it’s not being taught because they don’t use the words critical, race, or theory, but clearly, it’s being used as a template for teacher instruction and curricular development.

Look up Social Emotional Learning while you’re at it.

Yup, CRT is alive and well in Fairfax County, VA. WTG, Democrats.

No.

Parents don’t lie.

And parents matter.

