Terry McAuliffe and anyone and everyone on the Left and in the media (same difference, really) have been pretending Critical Race Theory is not being taught in our schools. McAuliffe himself called it a ‘racist dog whistle’ and refused to answer questions about slides from the Virginia Department of Ed that LITERALLY featured CRT while he was governor the first time.

Like Larry O’Connor says here, it’s all about semantics.

They can claim it’s not being taught because they don’t use the words critical, race, or theory, but clearly, it’s being used as a template for teacher instruction and curricular development.

When "analysts" assure you that "CRT is NOT taught in K-12 schools" it is merely a semantic diversion. The principles of CRT are being applied when forming the curricula in govt run schools. CRT is used as a template for teacher instruction and curricula development. — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2021

Look up Social Emotional Learning while you’re at it.

Here's just one example… Read this announcement about the new social studies curriculum in Fairfax County. It's a direct result of CRT used as the basis for the forming of what your kids will learn and the slant in how history is being presented.https://t.co/MTxTPuTRAi — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 25, 2021

Yup, CRT is alive and well in Fairfax County, VA. WTG, Democrats.

hey @TerryMcAuliffe — CRT is REal !! Its not just a right wing republican agitating political campaign slogan as the messiah and you indicate and lie to your voters. The indoctrination of RACISM is in Virginia Schools #ParentsDontLie — CancerSurivor❤❤🌼🎉😎 (@KarenSchock3) October 25, 2021

No.

Parents don’t lie.

And parents matter.

