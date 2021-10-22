You have to REALLY be broken to try and find a way to blame Trump for Alec Baldwin discharging a gun and accidentally killing someone.

What sort of paranoid insanity must one suffer from to think a Trump supporter snuck onto this movie set and loaded one single live round into Baldwin’s gun to punish him? You know what, don’t answer that … we already know.

Might the prop gun have been secretly loaded with real bullets by a Trump supporter, to punish Alec Baldwin for his Trump parodies? Should be a line of inquiry. https://t.co/lmfBWEbpmS — Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021

You know the face you make when you’re minding your own business in the store shopping and some crazy masked Karen starts screaming at you to put on a mask or you’ll kill grandma? Yup, just made that face.

HOOboy.

Why is it only MAGA-types that vehemently dismiss this as one of the possible causes? Too close to the bone?

Btw, I do hope it was just an accident, but it's America after all. — Johannes Velterop ⓐⓊ 🇪🇺🇳🇱🇬🇧🇩🇪😷 (@Villavelius) October 22, 2021

Yes, only MAGA people are calling this person out for being totally batsh*t.

Seems legit.

You could have loaded that bullet in an attempt to frame Trump supporters. Why else propose this explanation if you weren't trying to cover up your own involvement? Who's to say, right? — Noam "MF Blum" (@neontaster) October 22, 2021

WHO’S TO SAY?

Crazy has entered the chat. https://t.co/qCe4cNXZ53 — Russ 김치 더줘 Emerson ♿ (@RussEmerson) October 22, 2021

Whatever meds you forgot to take this morning, please find them and take them at the earliest opportunity. https://t.co/ZT2a9w33mz — Dead Inside Annie (@AptlyAnnie) October 22, 2021

And they call everyone else conspiracy theorists. 😂 https://t.co/OMdAf48GtR — Scott ‘Lower Your Expectations’ Young (@Scott_C_Young) October 22, 2021

We read a lot of crazy stuff, but this is impressively nutso.

