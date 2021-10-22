You have to REALLY be broken to try and find a way to blame Trump for Alec Baldwin discharging a gun and accidentally killing someone.

What sort of paranoid insanity must one suffer from to think a Trump supporter snuck onto this movie set and loaded one single live round into Baldwin’s gun to punish him? You know what, don’t answer that … we already know.

You know the face you make when you’re minding your own business in the store shopping and some crazy masked Karen starts screaming at you to put on a mask or you’ll kill grandma? Yup, just made that face.

HOOboy.

Yes, only MAGA people are calling this person out for being totally batsh*t.

Trending

Seems legit.

WHO’S TO SAY?

We read a lot of crazy stuff, but this is impressively nutso.

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw fact-DROPS WaPo fact-checker who smeared DeSantis for opposing DOJ memo threatening to silence parents in SAVAGE thread

They KNEW! Damning email shows Loudoun County School Board WAS informed of sexual assault of freshman girl THE DAY it happened

So, THIS was embarrassing: Biden’s CNN Town Hall was SUCH a train wreck his own staff had to fact-check HIM in real-time

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alec baldwingunTrumpTrump Supporter