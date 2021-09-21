We love watching Mayor Kane … sorry, Mayor Jacobs.

President Biden decided to write a law himself, going around Congress, without any debate. That's not how we do things constitutionally, and that's not how we should do things in America. pic.twitter.com/GIG1JGw1io — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) September 21, 2021

You have become my favorite political follow. I am thankful to have you in politics and glad that there are still great moral men trying to lead this country. I hope one day to meet you, shake your hand and thank you for everything that you’ve done. — Top Guy Jason Taylor (@jasonjtaylor) September 21, 2021

I hate the overuse of executive orders. Both parties equally abuse them.

They need to be reigned in, but Congress likes that it’s the president who gets the heat. — Chris (@TheMicroScoop) September 21, 2021

Great job Mr Mayor. I’m moving soon and will miss your leadership but hope to have it statewide in the future — Ricky B (@utstick) September 21, 2021

We’re ready to go live in Knox County, TN.

