Hope AOC sees this, bro.

Every single person on this website tweeting about AOC would cut off one of their own fingers to go to the Met Gala and interact with the people they spend all day tweeting about — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) September 14, 2021

This guy nobody has ever heard of that Twitter found notable enough to verify thinks everyone who can see AOC’s hypocrisy is just jealous and wishes they could have gone to the Met Gala. Not a great take.

At all.

Guess how this went over? LOL

We made a similar face.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Riiiiiiiight.

LMAO. You should venture outside your bubble a little more. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) September 14, 2021

Get a little air, a little oxygen to the noggin.

I would rather clip my nails in a Cuisinart and then apply a lemon wash to my cuticles than attend that overhyped, hypocritical shindig. But you do you. — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) September 14, 2021

Not true at all, Im genuinely happy with my life..I have zero interest in interacting with fake rich people that look down on others. — WinterDreams (@Missthetree) September 14, 2021

Yeah, no thanks. I'd rather clean my cat box with my toothbrush than go to NYC, let alone spend an evening with vapid scumbags that go to the Met. — Become Ungovernable 中国混蛋 (@hellcat_lady) September 14, 2021

We saw Vapid Scumbags open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Let’s do a poll. Which would you rather do? 1. Attend the Met Gala

2. Stay at home watching reruns and eating pizza — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) September 14, 2021

Bring on the reruns and pizza, baby!

Yeah, hard pass fella. Lolz. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) September 14, 2021

LOL wrong. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) September 14, 2021

You've never actually met a real person, have you? — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) September 14, 2021

Not a single one.

If tweets were categorized this one would go under "out of touch". — carolyn tackett (@CarolsCloset) September 14, 2021

‘Nuff said.

***

