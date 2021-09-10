Wow. When you look at it this way we are all suffering through abuse.

From our local, state, and even federal government.

But don’t worry, they’re just doing all of this for our own good or something.

Robby Starbuck nailed it … in a very upsetting way:

Abusers do this to their victims: • Isolate them (lockdowns)

• Control them (mandates)

• Repeatedly lie (long list of lies)

• Control what they wear (masks)

• Threaten ability to work (job loss)

• Sabotage their finances (inflation)

• Track movements (contact tracing) — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 10, 2021

Wow.

Right?

Wait, there’s more.

• Don’t respect their privacy (passports)

• Make them afraid of a world without their control mechanisms in place (news)

• Demean the victim (media & politicians do this every single day now)

• Accuse them of being the problem (we all get blamed daily for the virus now) — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 10, 2021

Sick to our stomach reading this.

• Harass or embarrass the victim at work (vaccine mandates/rules at work)

• Tell them it’s all for their own good

• Abusers often have an inability to take responsibility + a violent history Do you get it now? We’re in an abusive relationship with government & the elite. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 10, 2021

And we can’t seem to get out of it.

100% facts. — Danny Gokey (@dannygokey) September 10, 2021

Worst president in history. — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) September 9, 2021

Truth.

