Joe Biden is making nice with Xi Jinping so we donâ€™t let â€˜competition between the worldâ€™s two largest economies veer into conflict.â€™

Alrighty.

Weâ€™re sure Xi was super worried about keeping everything friendly between America and China.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, we are living in a stupid time right now.

Mollie Hemingwayâ€™s â€˜impressionâ€™ of the call is far more likely what occurred:

Trending

*snort*

We see what they did there.

That would be somethinâ€™ else, now wouldnâ€™t it?

***

Related:

Jake Tapper DARES question Bidenâ€™s overreach with unvaccinated Americans and chest-thumping mouth-breathers on the Left CANâ€™T DEAL

Kamala Harris DRAGGED spectacularly for picking day AFTER Biden took choice away with COVID vaccine to push abortion/pro-choice

â€˜Cry harder, clownâ€™: Chris Cillizza is â€˜MAD AS HELLâ€™ at evil people not â€˜taking a damn vaccineâ€™ and ROFL talk about some serious backfire

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaBidenChinaMollie HemingwayXi Jinping