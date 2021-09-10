Joe Biden is making nice with Xi Jinping so we donâ€™t let â€˜competition between the worldâ€™s two largest economies veer into conflict.â€™

Alrighty.

President Joe Biden spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, the White House said, with both leaders discussing the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict https://t.co/mIknBmz083 pic.twitter.com/OPbC2SBpHR â€” Reuters (@Reuters) September 10, 2021

Weâ€™re sure Xi was super worried about keeping everything friendly between America and China.

Ha.

HA HA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Man, we are living in a stupid time right now.

Mollie Hemingwayâ€™s â€˜impressionâ€™ of the call is far more likely what occurred:

"thanks for purchasing my son's artwork at scandalously inflated prices."

"no problem at all. Here's what we'll need in return."

(presumably) https://t.co/B136tu2oXY â€” Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 10, 2021

*snort*

Itâ€™s crazy how everything Joe Biden accused Trump of doing, he actually did, including being bought by a foreign power. â€” Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) September 10, 2021

Joe's been bought and paid for well before Hunter found his crayonsâ€¦ â€” I.B. Bidenâ€™s preternatural ineptitude-now+Dementia (@IBFine1) September 10, 2021

What about all that strongly worded messages to keep China in line? ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ â€” Brent (@okwaterwellman) September 10, 2021

Hmmm OLD FRIENDS back in business â€” Eyra Beatrice Giesick (@EyraGiesick) September 10, 2021

Pooh's little piglet Biden. â€” Haddonfield1981 (@Haddonfield1981) September 10, 2021

We see what they did there.

we need the transcripts of every phone call he makes to these foreign leaders â€” Rugerman45 (@markrugerman45) September 10, 2021

That would be somethinâ€™ else, now wouldnâ€™t it?

***

