Awwww, look at Biden all masked up shaking hands with people after Hurricane Ida.

Hope he got all rested up on vacation over the weekend while parts of the country were still under water and up to 1000 Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan.

Derek Hunter noticed something interesting about when Biden is masking up:

Wow … watching Biden, he’s right!

Here Sleepy Joe is with his pals in the union just yesterday:

No masks.

Not a great look, Joe.

Yeah, THAT’S it.

Or how his blonde leg hair glistened under the pool water when the sun hit it?

Ugh … it totally grosses us out that we even know that story at all.

OF COURSE!

ScIeNcE!

Heh.

***

