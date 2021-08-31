More good news out of Afghanistan. Yay.

Sorry, Americans, if you want to leave this country and avoid the cruelty of the Taliban you best not rely on your government to help you.

Hey, we didn’t say it … the government did.

Take a look.

Seriously?

Make contingency plans?

Because we all know how EASY that will be under Taliban rule.

It’s a retreat, not a withdrawal.

Amen.

***

