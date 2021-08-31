More good news out of Afghanistan. Yay.

Sorry, Americans, if you want to leave this country and avoid the cruelty of the Taliban you best not rely on your government to help you.

Hey, we didn’t say it … the government did.

Take a look.

Latest security alert on US Embassy In Afghanistan website: “Make contingency plans to leave when it is safe to do so that do not rely on U.S. government assistance.” pic.twitter.com/d2DujvpSZ2 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) August 31, 2021

Seriously?

Make contingency plans?

Because we all know how EASY that will be under Taliban rule.

Even reading this with my own two eyes, I can’t believe what I am reading 🥺 — Ali Gonzalez (@aligonzalez03) August 31, 2021

And if the Taliban controls telecommunication? — William E. Duncan (@billyrduncanay) August 31, 2021

It would be helpful if the State Department would offer assistance to private charities, who are ready to resume humanitarian evacuations. — Gerald Wolfe (@geraldwolfe1) August 31, 2021

Embarrassing — Jim Risler (@JimRisler) August 31, 2021

My heart hurts from sadness and anger over what @POTUS has done. — Beth Mellinger (@bethmellinger) August 31, 2021

Disgusting. This is not leadership, it’s cowardice. — Marla Holbert (@MJHolbert) August 31, 2021

It’s a retreat, not a withdrawal.

Joe kept his word with the Taliban

and left right on schedule

Too bad he didn't keep his word with Americans

to stay til they were all home — Siriloo (@Siriloo2) August 31, 2021

They call it a contingency but it looks like that’s just, you know, the plan. — Mark Patient (@MarkPatient) August 31, 2021

God be with our citizens — Cyndi (@martincynthia) August 31, 2021

Amen.

***

