We had to check the date on this story more than once to make sure she actually was this thoughtless in her writing …

Under the Biden administration, America just deserted hundreds (yeah, right, just hundreds) of Americans to the Taliban not to mention left service animals to likely die, but Jenn wants to talk about GOP BAD. She’s so desperate to change the subject.

This is pathetic.

It might be time to stop treating the GOP as a normal political party and its hateful rhetoric as just politics. The party and its echo chamber remain a threat not only to democracy but also to the safety and security of those they demean.https://t.co/WTfZDQVrLn — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 31, 2021

Yeah yeah yeah, we know you know Jennifer is a toad but this was bad, even for her.

The largest percentage of hate crimes to population was against Jews, second was Asians. Neither had anything to do with the right. This is a disgusting attempt at a false narrative. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 31, 2021

Yep, black people assaulting Asians and Jews is definitely the result of MAGA. 🙄 It's like they gave Jussie Smollett a WaPo byline. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) August 31, 2021

Jenn, honey. We're still talking about the botched up job your guy did in Afghanistan today. K thx. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) August 31, 2021

Who types your demented ramblings into coherent sentences, because I can guarantee you don’t pay them enough. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) August 31, 2021

Read the room, you crazy harpy. — RaeLynn DeZelia ☕️🇮🇱☘️🌷🌼🌻🌸💐☔️ (@rdez79) August 31, 2021

What she said.

Now check out the studies done on the demographic that is committing these hate crimes…. I’ll wait. — Laura #BumpstockBarbie (@LauraWhitt32) August 31, 2021

Your sickness is getting worse. Seek medical help immediately. — Dad (@NorvR) August 31, 2021

Did the White House tell you to stop covering for them or is this your usual diatribe stemming from your infatuation with Trump? — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) August 31, 2021

Yeah, the GOP are the threat…how many billions of dollars of damage did the Jan 6 riot do? How many dozens of murders did they commit? Don't worry the Dems are winning the riot and murder game by a lot. pic.twitter.com/MJR9QWAUZW — 🚨Qayos Sturmz 🚨 (@Qayos) August 31, 2021

Well, Democrats are evil. So they've got that going for them. — Roux (@rouxdsla) August 31, 2021

Maybe evaluate yourself before you’re concerned about others….your rhetoric is toxic! — DeeLee (@BeachesPlease20) August 31, 2021

Your shtick is tired and old and no one cares about you anymore. — BTME (@btme87) August 31, 2021

We care … well, that’s not entirely true.

We care about MOCKING HER and about the readers we get to help us point and laugh at her, but that’s about it.

