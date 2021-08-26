This translator’s story is just heartbreaking.

Full disclosure, this has been a horrible day and hearing this first-hand account of the death and destruction taking place on Biden’s watch in Afghanistan caused some serious tears on our end.

Listen:

LISTEN: Afghan translator for the U.S. Marine Corps witnessed the explosions in Kabul and gives details of what the scene on the ground looks like. He says he's bringing casualties to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/7WQx2WXcvh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

‘The baby girl, she died in my hands.’

Taking casualties to the hospital.

Horrific.

This man Carl is our ally. He works with our American media as a translator. He’s trapped & being hunted by the Taliban but in the midst of a suicide bomber attack he puts himself in danger to help those injured. Disgraceful on our part & heroic on his part. https://t.co/hm8fZgOkRk — Alia Renee (@AliaRenee2) August 26, 2021

