If you’re not blocked by Moe Davis you’re not doing Twitter … at all, lol.

True story.

You can seriously just disagree with ol’ Moe and he’ll block you before you can even hit send.

Take for example, this edgy tweet where he used the word ‘free-dumb,’ so you know he’s super serious and tough and stuff.

I believe Americans have the right to refuse the vaccine, but they don’t have the right to endanger other so they can exercise their free-dumb. Either you get stuck in the arm or you’re stuck at home until COVID is eradicated … your choice. https://t.co/32HQJwXcRJ — Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) August 24, 2021

Nothing brings out someone’s inner-fascist more than COVID does.

Hey, at least he’s not bleating on about allowing the unvaccinated to die.

Yet.

That's actually not the choice, currently. Unsurprisingly, people who use the term "free-dumb" want to make that the choice. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) August 24, 2021

It’s almost as catchy as people who say MAGAT and tRump …

Who are these people?!

Don’t answer that.

Do you feel the same way during flu season? — PCP Principle (@PCP_politics) August 24, 2021

No thanks, Moe-ron. — BobD (@BobDurocher5) August 24, 2021

Oof.

So he wants people with doctorates to stay home.

Hrm.

Oh com'n, your a veteran. You know when WE volunteered WE gave up some rights in service to our country, but this is a bad take. And oh BTW, I'm vaccinated, by MY choice. — DoodleSnark (@DoodleSnark) August 24, 2021

Your statement was an opinion until that last sentence when you stepped into the world of fairies and pixie dust. COVID and its variants will never, ever, never, ever be eradicated. Once you come to terms with that, decisions and policy become clearer. — An Independent Thinker (@an_thinker) August 24, 2021

So much for that oath to defend the Constitution, eh? — Hogan (@hogan26) August 24, 2021

Yup.

So much for that.

***

