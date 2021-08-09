When did Mitt Romney turn into such a suck-hole? Asking for a friend.

It’s a good thing for America to go further into debt?

What?

Remember when Republicans were supposed to be about cutting taxes and spending? This is just so bizarre, pretending they got a win here when we all know they ended up with a loss. Will Chamberlain is all of us:

Yuuuuuuup.

You know if Romney is trying to tell us all it was a good thing, it really really really ISN’T.

Impressive, right?

Heh.

And fin.

***

