When did Mitt Romney turn into such a suck-hole? Asking for a friend.

Sen. Mitt Romney: "It's a win for Republicans and it's a win for Biden, it's a win for Democrats, it's a win for the Senate to say we can work together, that we've been able to overcome partisan differences to do something that's right for America." pic.twitter.com/2ppHaJeStY — The Hill (@thehill) August 9, 2021

It’s a good thing for America to go further into debt?

What?

Remember when Republicans were supposed to be about cutting taxes and spending? This is just so bizarre, pretending they got a win here when we all know they ended up with a loss. Will Chamberlain is all of us:

If you weren't skeptical of the infrastructure bill before you should be now https://t.co/CUIquFEghM — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 9, 2021

Yuuuuuuup.

You know if Romney is trying to tell us all it was a good thing, it really really really ISN’T.

Or just read it….Unlike the people praising it and pretending it's good for anyone but themselves and the family members they'll give the contracts to. — Literally Heather (@Shouse34) August 9, 2021

This just means we’re all getting f…ed over — christopher leary (@learypedia) August 9, 2021

It’s always bipartisan to screw over the average citizen. — Josh (@MrJPE) August 9, 2021

Wow, Congress and the president agreed to borrow hundreds of billions more. Will wonders never cease? — @KevinGutzman (@KevinGutzman) August 9, 2021

Impressive, right?

Heh.

The usual: capitulate and call it victory. — Laurence T. Phillips (@ltphillips_t) August 9, 2021

The bill is probably still strapped to the roof of his car tbh — Braxton McCoy (@braxton_mccoy) August 9, 2021

And fin.

***

Related:

‘Bless your HEART’: CNN’s Brianna Keilar REKT for trying to blame conservatives ‘demonizing immigrants’ for Biden’s border crisis

‘They STARTED it’: Kurt Schlichter takes NO PRISONERS in kick-a*s thread telling red-state conservatives how to deal with blue-state Marxists

But SOPHISTICATED people can have fun! Glenn Greenwald takes NYT reporter making excuses for Obama’s party APART in perfect thread