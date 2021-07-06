Pretty sure China can take all the seats, and then when they’ve sat down they can sit TF down.

Again.

We’re not entirely sure what China was thinking with this asinine tweet (China is asshoe?) but here we are. Maybe they just wanted to be dragged by Twitchy.

Yeah, that’s it:

Suck it, China.

Sorry, not sorry.

Definitely made the list.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

China wouldn’t understand independence if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

***

