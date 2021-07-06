Pretty sure China can take all the seats, and then when they’ve sat down they can sit TF down.

Again.

We’re not entirely sure what China was thinking with this asinine tweet (China is asshoe?) but here we are. Maybe they just wanted to be dragged by Twitchy.

Yeah, that’s it:

How a gun-happy nation spends its #FourthofJuly weekend pic.twitter.com/VZBeGIQ9XO — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 6, 2021

Suck it, China.

Sorry, not sorry.

Your country learned to eradicate hundreds of thousands without wasting a single bullet. Our country is a piker compared to yours. Bravo!! — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) July 6, 2021

Definitely made the list.

TFW you come up with a sick burn against the U.S. that you know people back home are going to love, but then you realize they can't see it because you're an oppressive dictatorship that has banned twitter lest they should find out you're an oppressive dictatorship. — Casey Mattox (@CaseyMattox_) July 6, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

You unleashed COVID-19 into the world and this stupid meme is the best you could come up with? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) July 6, 2021

when you stop holding thousands in concentration camps, complete with forced sterilization, then you can chime in — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 6, 2021

stop creating world-wide pandemics then you can talk, Commie — matt’s idea shop (@MattsIdeaShop) July 6, 2021

China wouldn’t understand independence if it fell out of the sky, landed on their faces, and started to wiggle.

***

