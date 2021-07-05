We can’t decide if Keith Olbermann is really this dense or just desperate for relevance. Maybe both.

We don’t HAVE taxpayer funding of NPR, you halfwit — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2021

Huh … is that so?

Because at the very base of their funding is the fact they receive federal grants … and guess where the money for those federal grants comes from? But if you want to go even deeper just take a look at the Corporation for Public Broadcasting:

CPB funding promotes public television and radio stations and their programs. These CPB-funded stations reach virtually every household in the United States. CPB is the largest single source of funding for public television and radio programming.

Hrm.

And then there’s this:

And this:

This is from NPR’s website, you halfwit. pic.twitter.com/4BRw0a3TZD — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 5, 2021

But you know, they’re not funded by taxpayers.

K.

So those federal "grants" don't count, and you obviously believe they are not needed.

At least on that we can agree. "Eliminate federal grants to NPR." Is that semantically acceptable to you, you halfwit? — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) July 5, 2021

It gets most of its money from the CPB, which is federally funded. Very dishonest Keith — The Virginian (@KyleEHi58958518) July 5, 2021

You call yourself a journalist? Obviously posted before checking NPR’s own website? Federal appropriation from Corp for Public Broadcasting = 8%; Fed, state & local Govco = 4%. Probably more hidden in via Colleges& universities line item. Halfwits = step UP from you! — THAT_ENC Girl (@ThatGirlENC) July 5, 2021

This is a disingenuous tweet, Keith. Another one. I honestly think you just post these responses in order to have excuses to publicly insult women. You always call them names; weird choice. — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) July 5, 2021

Then you can't possibly be opposed to cancelling all those Federal grants they receive. After all, it's not "funding," so who cares? — Non-Fungible Swagspeare (@bswagspeare) July 5, 2021

Google is your friend.🤣 — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 5, 2021

Unless you’re a conservative BUT we get what they’re saying.

Hello Mr Cornell Ag School graduate…hate to break it to you but if there was no tax payer funding…there would be no NPR. — John W (@txradioguy) July 5, 2021

And that would be no big loss.

