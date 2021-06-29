Zack Beauchamp doesn’t understand cancel culture.

What is happening with parents (and teachers) pushing back against Critical Race Theory being pushed on teachers and ending up in our classrooms has nothing to do with canceling anyone. Perhaps it’s just a small man’s reaction to being told no (they do like to tantrum when they don’t get their way) but this tweet is just really stupid.

Nobody is getting canceled.

The shift from "cancel culture threatens free speech" to "our children must never hear about critical race theory" sure is remarkable — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) June 29, 2021

Zack. Dude. That’s how any of this works.

Nothing is stopping you, the parent, from buying every single book on critical race theory and teaching it to your own kid. You have about as great an understanding of this issue as you do bridge infrastructure in Gaza. https://t.co/CYMQsK1Nfb — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2021

If you want to feed this fucking garbage to your own kid, have at it. Allowing you to do it on a mass taxpayer schemed level is cancer and unacceptable and it should be stopped dead. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2021

A cancer, unacceptable, and it should be stopped dead.

Yaaaaaas.

"no, see we want to be able to teach YOUR children this stuff." is kind of proving the point of all the critics here. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 29, 2021

Yup.

And not happening.

What's remarkable is the deftness with which you propagandize by conflating someone, individually, losing their career over speech from years prior, and the active indoctrination of school children to be racists. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) June 29, 2021

I’ll type this s l o w l y for you: People shouldn’t lose their jobs or freedoms for exercising their right to free speech. *and* School boards and teachers unions are accountable to parents when it comes to what is taught in the classroom. — Mimi (@MadMimi3) June 29, 2021

Our children should never hear that people are deemed good or evil based on skin color…which is CRT's major premise. — Taxpayer1234 (@Taxpayers1234) June 29, 2021

They can hear about it, classified along with other racist ideologies like Nazism. — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) June 29, 2021

Zack, you can be against laws banning pornography while not wanting it taught in schools. The same goes for Critical Race Theory. — Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) June 29, 2021

As @redsteeze has said (paraphrased), If you want to teach critical race theory to your kids, by all means buy the books, and read them every night to YOUR children. However keep your stinking, Marxist, racist, divisive, philosophy out of the heads of MY kids. — Dr. Pepper Texan (@DrPepperTexan) June 29, 2021

When you confuse public schools with private speech. — William 'Badger' Bishop 🦡 (@TVGBadger) June 29, 2021

So you can't tell the distinction betwen studying a master's level sociology theory and that theory being utilized as the underpinnings for k-12 education. — Steele🦩Hippopotomonostrosesquippedaliophobicphile (@botticellicream) June 29, 2021

It's not being banned. Just like I don't want Oliver Stone movies taught as history. I wouldn't want the 1619 project treated as such either. — Judson McCulloch (@JudsonMcCulloch) June 29, 2021

Ask yourselves WHY they so badly want this garbage taught to kids.

It’s … creepy.

And evil. Sorry, not sorry.

There is a difference between “never hear” it and it being a part of school curriculum — Cameron (@Cameron5280) June 29, 2021

Such melodramatic little things, ain’t they?

***

Related:

Lew-Who, Za-Her! The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein tries SO HARD to pick a fight with DeSantis’ press secretary, fails PATHETICALLY

‘Juuuuust STFU’! CNN bound and determined to ruin Independence Day for Americans but they ain’t havin’ ANY of it

‘Dude, they spy on ALL OF US’: Jonah Goldberg’s smug spoiler alert claiming the NSA isn’t spying on Tucker Carlson BACKFIRES