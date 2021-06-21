You know, this really shouldn’t be funny … but if we don’t keep laughing at this sort of nonsense we’ll quite frankly never stop throwing up.

Remember when the news broke about Governor Ralph Northam (who endorsed Terry McAuliffe, gotta make sure and mention that for this editor’s fellow Virginians) either being caught in blackface or dressing as a Klansman and some yahoos in the media said he was a Republican?

Yeah.

Lucky for me, I got a screenshot before she deleted it pic.twitter.com/0T6Duz9Fnl — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 21, 2021

This doesn’t surprise her one bit coming from Republicans.

FFS. Really?

Oh honey, TRUST US, Democrats can have Sheldon.

She did delete the tweet and then tried to claim Democrats HOLD THEIR RACISTS accountable …

But then deleted THIS one.

And tried again.

Deleted that one too – we weren’t fast enough to grab the third tweet, unfortunately.

Sheesh.

For holding this guy accountable she sure deletes a lot of tweets.

It’s moments like this that make this hellscape worth it — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) June 21, 2021

They are fewer and fewer.

Fair.

Weird, since RI has no Republicans in high state office OR Congress. @brendab1223 — Micky Finn (@Micky_Finn) June 21, 2021

Damn racist Republicans! — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) June 21, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oooops Brenda — MelanieInDE / Hagatha of the 70s Hair (@mellie_522) June 21, 2021

To be fair, we typically do not write about randos and nobodies on Twitter UNLESS the tweet in question is just that funny … or in this case, proves a point about the absolutely terrifying amount of bias and misinformation people are being fed 24/7.

Really, it’s not Brenda’s fault she didn’t know better. Ok, so in a way it is (just Google this crap, people ) but her tweet is indicative of a bigger and more troubling problem, one that we on the Right must begin to solve NOW.

***

Related:

‘Jewish, yes. Blacks … not really.’ Ken Vogel’s thread on the all-white club Dem. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse belongs to a DAMNING eye-opener

Mollie Hemingway DROPS Maggie Haberman for trying to use media’s CRAP reporting on Wilton Manors Pride parade accident to play the victim

‘THIS is how the media LIES’: Christopher Rufo takes WaPo’s hit-piece against him (and his CRT fight) APART lie-by-nasty lie in KICKA*S thread