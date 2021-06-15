It’s almost creepy how much Allison Reese sounds and ‘looks’ like Kamala Harris here. And not that she looks like her exactly, but the mannerisms, body movement, voice inflections … if you close your eyes or even squint, you’d swear this is Kammy.

Then again, it’s hilarious so … probably not.

Watch.

‘I’m Kamala Harris and I want to say hello to the LGTB community …’

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

She seriously sounds like her.

And ‘The Lion King’? What?

*dying*

We’re not getting anything twisted.

This is just damn funny.

And honestly, it’s probably better that the comedian IS a liberal because then people can’t accuse some ‘evil conservative’ of making fun of Kamala.

We snorted.

This could be Kamala … except for the fact that she’s likable and entertaining.

***

