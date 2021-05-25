To be fair, Jarret Berenstein would have had a point about people comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust if his timeline wasn’t a cesspit of stupid. There are a couple of rules when it comes to social media, don’t compare anything to the Holocaust and never say something was ‘worse’ than 9/11.

People just keep on breaking these rules though.

So we agreed with him here …

BUUUUUUT if you look a teensy bit closer at Jarret’s timeline he has a history of comparing people he doesn’t agree with to Nazis.

Really dude?

Not a great look.

They’ll just eat him last.

And he just doesn’t get it.

