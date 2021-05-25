To be fair, Jarret Berenstein would have had a point about people comparing mask mandates to the Holocaust if his timeline wasn’t a cesspit of stupid. There are a couple of rules when it comes to social media, don’t compare anything to the Holocaust and never say something was ‘worse’ than 9/11.

People just keep on breaking these rules though.

So we agreed with him here …

As a Jewish person, may I just say that anyone who compares mask mandates to the Holocaust can suck my Jewish butthole. — Jarret Berenstein (@justjarret) May 23, 2021

BUUUUUUT if you look a teensy bit closer at Jarret’s timeline he has a history of comparing people he doesn’t agree with to Nazis.

Really dude?

You object to mask mandates being compared to the Holocaust. Meanwhile, you label those you disagree with as “Nazis.” Using “Nazi” and “Holocaust” as a political weapon dishonors the memory of those who suffered under the actual Nazis, or it doesn’t. Choose one. https://t.co/EslWjkZDOB pic.twitter.com/pjOuJCe3oz — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) May 25, 2021

Not a great look.

Anyone who compares anything to the Holocaust, whether that is masks or political opponents, are awful people. That includes you, Jarret. pic.twitter.com/NewLPKIqrq — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) May 25, 2021

As an American, how do you feel about people comparing 9/11, where fellow Americans by the hundreds leapt to their deaths to avoid fire, to 1/6, where the only homicide was committed by a cop? — Micky Finn (@Micky_Finn) May 25, 2021

"Comedian" — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) May 25, 2021

He doesn't realize the left will eventually eat him too. So naive. — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 25, 2021

They’ll just eat him last.

Thanks for finding these dope tweets of mine that 100% do not support your argument. — Jarret Berenstein (@justjarret) May 25, 2021

And he just doesn’t get it.

