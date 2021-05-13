Oh … look.

It’s another picture of fully-vaccinated Joe Biden wearing two masks socially distanced from other fully-vaccinated and fully-masked people.

This is BEYOND STUPID.

We all know they’re vaccinated.

Why TF do they keep posing for these pictures fully masked? It just makes us all mad and/or makes us question the effectiveness of the vaccine they so badly want us to take. Get a grip, folks.

Jim Geraghty said it far better (as usual):

Everyone in this room was vaccinated months ago, and yet they’re all wearing masks, spaced far apart. pic.twitter.com/gojB475mOH — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 12, 2021

Biden, dude … YOU’VE BEEN VACCINATED FOR MONTHS. Take the damn mask off.

It’s just embarrassing at this point.

Ok, wait. It’s been embarrassing long before this point but you catch our drift.

I mean… when will it be considered safe for Joe Biden to be unmasked in the Oval Office? Will it ever? — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 12, 2021

NEVER!

The virtue signaling will never ever be enough! ARGLE BARGLE RAR!

Trump bad!

Masks good!

Hrm, maybe a third cup of coffee was a mistake for this editor today.

Who is he “setting an example” for? Show me the Americans who are taking their cues from whether or not the president wears a mask during meetings in the Oval Office?https://t.co/TJz4sXsOnc — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 12, 2021

It’s all theatre at this point.

Especially now that the CDC has come out with new guidance around those who are vaccinated and we all KNOW these yahoos are fully-vaccinated and have been for MONTHS.

Time to get back to life, Joe.

***

