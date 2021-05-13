When Twitter shows you who they REALLY are, believe them. Funny how Twitter decided Trump tweeting was too dangerous but they were not only AOK with Pakistani actress Veena Malik writing anti-Semitic tweets claiming to LITERALLY QUOTE HITLER, but she’s verified.

She has a pretty blue checkmark by her name which tells us Twitter is AOK with what she writes. They’ve admitted as much.

This is pretty damn blatant and awful:

Muslim actress from Pakistan with 1.2 million followers quotes Adolph Hitler as unrest breaks out between Israel & Palestinian militants. https://t.co/3RBeolUeip pic.twitter.com/rXBm5PXCcy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2021

Can always count on Andy to share the worst of the worst.

The quote attributed to Hitler by Ms Malik appears made up but is nonetheless often quoted in some variation by anti-Semites to express hatred of Jews and/or Israel. https://t.co/HwDcwhy3L6 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 12, 2021

Wow. So it’s worse … she didn’t even really quote Hitler, she just wrote something awful and attributed it to him. Does that make her ‘literally Hitler’?

Yet she is free to post while Trump is banned. — Cages. It's all cages. (@IAMISjp) May 12, 2021

Twitter allows this but they banned the President — Mandy ☕🦋🇺🇸 (@SpringSteps) May 12, 2021

This may be controversial but Hitler was not a good guy. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) May 12, 2021

Right?!

Twitter Blue Check Verified — Brent (@hawkeyefbl) May 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Conservatives have been suspended for using the word ‘pansy’.

Absolutely disgusting. And the main stream will look the other way. — ECShaman (@CornaEric) May 12, 2021

Oh, most definitely they will.

Heck, we didn’t see this until today, two days later.

And the tweet is still there and the account is still active. SMH — David McCoy (@dmccoy42798) May 12, 2021

Note, it appears the tweet has since been removed but yes, her account is still active and tweeting nonstop …

میں وینا ملک ھوں اور ھم غزہ و فلسطین کے ساتھ کھڑے ھیں۔#WeStandWithGaza #WeStandWithPalestine https://t.co/aubN6afZMA — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) May 13, 2021

Unlike Trump who was thusly removed.

We see you, Twitter.

